Tuesday Night At The Fair: Clay County Fair Speedway Is Next

SPENCER, Iowa (September 12, 2021) Funnel Cakes, Ferris Wheels, Concerts, Agriculture, just some of what makes a County Fair fun, but “The World’s Greatest County Fair” wouldn’t be complete without a little dirt track racing, and that’s just what’s on tap on Tuesday, September 14 at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa.

The first time the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network has seen action at the three-eighths-mile oval; Clay County Fair Speedway is the seventh Iowa oval to welcome the National Tour with Tuesday’s “Battle of the Blue Ribbon” paying $3,000 to win, $400 to start.

Going into the mid-week showdown, Blake Hahn continues to lead the tour standings. Picking up his sixth victory of the season this past Saturday at I-80 Speedway, Hahn was able to pad his lead by a few points but still has Matt Covington within 63 markers and J.J. Hickle only 76 points back. Looking to Tuesday and beyond, the next week of racing could swing the championship one of any direction as the race on Tuesday is followed by the $10,000 to win, Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 16, 17, and 18.

Joined by Late Models ($2,000 to win) and Stock Cars ($1,000 to win), Clay County Fair Speedway will open the pits at 2:00 P.M. and Grandstands at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for Kids 10 and under. Pits are $35. Tickets are available at https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/lucas-oil-tri-state-ccf21, by phone at (515) 244-2771, or at the Grandstand Ticket Office.

Clay County Fair Speedway is located at 800 W 18th St. in Spencer, Iowa. Information on the Fair and the track is online at https://claycountyfair.com.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Battle of the Blue Ribbon

When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Where: Clay County Fair Speedway (Spencer, Iowa)

Times (CDT):

Pits: 2:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

RACEceiver: 454.000

Muffler: Not Required

Track Contact:

Phone: (712) 260-5254

Website: http://www.claycountyfair.com

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA 51301

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClayCountyFairSpeedway

