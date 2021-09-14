ITS Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series RAZORBACK NATIONALS RACE WEEK!

By Darin Short

Garland TX (9/13/21) Fans are going to be all set for a FANtastic weekend of Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series racing atop the ¼-mile ovals of 67 Speedway of Texarkana on Friday September 17th and I-30 Speedway on Saturday September 18th at the Razorback Bandits Outlaw Sprint Nationals presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Mallory Print & Griffith Truck & Equipment!

Many of the best winged sprint car racers in the region will be competing for $26,000 in purse money during the two nights of racing – and without engine cubic inch limits!

ALL www.2021BOSS.com rules will be in effect, so drivers need to come prepared! Double nightly series points will be awarded to drivers that participate.

This will be the second time the ‘Bandits have visited 67 Speedway, but it will be the first-ever time for I-30 Speedway, so there’s certainly going to be plenty of fan-pleasing racing each night!

DRIVERS GET PRE-REGISTERED EARLY & $AVE:

67 Speedway: www.myracepass.com/series/1500/registrations/4647

I-30 Speedway: www.myracepass.com/series/1500/registrations/4648

Registration note: There is $20 due when you register online, that replaces your race night draw fee for each event you register for. If you choose not to register online, nightly draw fees are $40 when you arrive at the track. Registering online also helps us get a jump on race night paperwork and lets us know in advance who is coming…which also helps us promote the event.

Online registration ends for 67 Speedway on Wednesday night Sept. 15th, and it ends for I-30 Speedway on Thursday night Sept. 16th.

Drivers: please help us to keep the show running as smoothly as possible by getting registered early…and you’ll save $20 a night in draw fees! There is no license or association fee to race with the ‘Bandits. All cars must be 100% Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series legal. Click www.2021BOSS.com for series rules and regulations, so make sure your car is legal before you arrive at the track on race night.

Here’s the nightly purse structure for 67 Speedway and I-30 Speedway:

$2,000

1,000

800

620

550 (5th)

500

460

420

410

400 (10th)

380

360

350…to 22nd (starting 22 cars, not 20!). All sprint car non-qualifiers or non-starters receive $150. Double nightly series points will be awarded to drivers that participate.

We’ve been watching the weather and the latest shows that the storm in the Gulf will stay primarily south of the state and will push through by Wednesday night, with high temps nearing 90 degrees on race weekend.

67 Speedway is located at 16041 US-67 Texarkana, AR 71854. I-30 Speedway is located at 12297 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209. Please click www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and

www.I-30Speedway.com for all track information.

For hotel information, I like to use www.Hotwire.com as you can get last minute deals if you’re not too fussy on exact hotel location or brand. Pick your star rating and general location and they’ll do a good job for you.

ADDED BONU$: $500 www.KoolTrikes.com “Last Lap Pass For The Win” Award. If a driver passes the lead car on the last lap of the A-feature event – and takes the win – that driver will win a $500 bonus from Kool Trikes of Clarksville, Texas! This bonus was recently won by Koty Adams at LoneStar Speedway on July 4th – and there is one Kool Trikes $500 bonus remaining for the 2021 season available!

PLUS! Fred Summers, AKA Generator Fred, will have two cash drawings in each nightly pit meeting with each winner collecting $50, for a total of $200 – special thanks to Fred for his support to the series drivers!

We will also have brand new ‘Bandits logo-wear t-shirts for sale this weekend from Mallory Print! Pictures will be coming this week so you can check them out. Special thanks to Al, Ethan and Blake at Mallory Print for making that happen!

Make plans to JOIN US on 67 Speedway of Texarkana on Friday September 17th and I-30 Speedway on Saturday September 18th – which now will pay potentially a combined $4,500 to win – if a driver happens to collect the $500 Kool Trikes Last Lap Pass For The Win award!