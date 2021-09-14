Moler – Fremont Doubleheader Up Next for BOSS

By Aaron Fry

As the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt tour winds down, the battle for the championship is winding up! Three races remain and Cale Conley hold a 122 point lead over Lee Jacobs. It may sound like a big lead, but a sweep of a night can gain 150 points over a very bad night! This weekend’s doubleheader will play a major factor in deciding the 2021 tour champion.

Friday night will find the stars and cars of FAST making their first ever visit to the quick quarter mile at Moler Raceway Park near Williamsburg, Ohio. The following night, they will appear at their old home track, Fremont Speedway, at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds in Fremont, Ohio.

Friday at Moler, gates will open at 4 pm with FAST drivers meeting at 6:15. Engine heat will begin at 6:40 with hot laps scheduled for 7 and racing at 8. Pit passes will be $35 with general admission at $18. There will be no methanol for sale at the track and FAST will have a limited tire selection. Mufflers ARE mandatory at Moler.

On Saturday at Fremont, it will be Root’s Poultry night when the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series joins the show. The FAST winged 410’s will also be joined by the 305 sprint cars and the dirt truck division. Gates will open at 4 pm with driver meeting at 5:30. Pit passes are $30. General admission is $18, seniors are $15, students $10 while 10 and under are free. There will be methanol sales at Fremont. Again, mufflers ARE mandatory.

Both shows will pay the standard Ti22 Performance Fast on Dirt purse which is as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Helms Construction, The Cushion.com, and Outsiders Merchandise and Apparel. There are NO membership fees or entry fees to race with FAST. Mufflers ARE REQUIRED both nights. Cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Racing Tires. The left rears must be the “H” series while the right rear must be the H15, H20, Medium or W18. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. Weight rule is 1400 pounds after qualifying/race with driver.

Make plans to join us for one OR both nights! Friday night you can see a “first ever” visit at the small but very quick Moler Raceway by FAST. On Saturday, you can sit beneath the historic wooden covered grandstand on the hallowed grounds of Fremont Speedway and catch another great double with FAST joined by its sister series, The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series! If you can’t make it to the track, remember, all the action is live on TheCushion.com!

After nearly a month hiatus, the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series is set to return to action this Saturday night at Fremont Speedway. Matt Westfall, the 2019 tour champion, leads the points as the tour enters the home stretch. Mike Miller, the 2014 tour champ, sits in the second spot while the hottest tour driver in 2021, Isaac Chapple sits third. Early season point leader, Cody White, will be the Fremont hometown favorite, and he sits fourth in points, still well within reach of the championship. Fifth in points, Dustin Ingle, scored his first ever tour win at Fremont Speedway a year ago, and he looks to back it up.

The rest of the top 10 includes Greencastle, Indiana’s Jesse Vermillion, tour veteran Steve Litte, Jess’s brother, Blake Vermillion, followed by Lee Underwood and Saban Bibent. Also expected are most of the rest of the top 15 which includes Parker Frederickson, Cody Gardner, Dallas Hewitt, Ricky Lewis and Rob Caho.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm Saturday with driver meeting set for 5:30 then straight into engine heat. Races begin at 7 pm. Pit passes will be $30 with general admission just $18. Senior admission is $15, while students are $10 and kids 10 and under are free. For competing teams, the standard BOSS payout is on the line which is as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to TCB Speed, The Cushion.com, Hoosier Race Tires and Outsiders Merchandise and Apparel. Bonus awards of $50 are offered by Apple Metal Polishing, Cowen Truck Line, The Bridge Restuarant, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Hoosier Tires, All Star Performance and Accu-Force Shock Dyno.

As always, there are no membership or entry fees at BOSS events. Cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Tires. The right rear must be one of the following spec tires: Medium, H15, H20, W18 or Racesaver Spec. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. There is no minimum weight rule. BOSS non wing teams ONLY are exempt from the muffler rule at Fremont. Fuel is available at the track and BOSS will have a limited supply of tires on hand, however, Kear’s Speed Shop will be on hand.

Joining BOSS on the night will be its sister series, the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt tour along with the winged 305 sprints and always exciting dirt trucks. Make plans to join us Saturday night, and if you can’t make it, you CAN see all the action LIVE on TheCushion.com.