CHASE JOHNSON DOUBLES UP AT KERN COUNTY

By Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19, 2021… After winning the previous night at Bakersfield Speedway, Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA) topped the USAC West Coast Sprint Car debut at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA). Driving the potent May Motorsports’ #8M Fastenal / Coopers Propane Maxim, Johnson took command on the fourth circuit and was not to be denied. A.J. Bender, Brody Fuson, leading rookie contender Jarrett Soares, and Jacob Tuttle followed the Rod End Supply Hard Charger to the checkered flags.

Before claiming the fourth series victory of his career, Johnson was the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Qualifier and established a new track record of 14.604 over the nine car roster. Chase finished third in his heat race and also won the companion BCRA Midget main event. In his three starts of the campaign, Johnson has three feature wins and has climbed to twelfth in the point standings.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, NZ) scored the 10-lap Extreme Mufflers Heat Race victory at Kern County. Racing Cory Kruseman’s Sprint Car and Midget Driving School / FK Rod Ends #21K machine, Buckley was fifth fast in time trials and scored sixth in the feature. After his third start, Travis is ranked fifteenth in championship points.

The non-winged USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, October 9th at Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA) for the “Prospector Pandemonium.” The USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets will share the spotlight at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the series Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 19, 2021 – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Johnson, 8M, May-14.604 (New Track Record); 2. Brody Fuson, 51, Van Meter-14.630; 3. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-14.677; 4. Jarrett Soares, 12, Soares-14.990; 5. Travis Buckley, 21K, Kruseman-15.071; 6. Jacob Tuttle, 87P, Tuttle-15.368; 7. Christopher Muraoka, 25, Muraoka-15.395; 8. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.792; 9. Jeff Dyer, 29, Bell-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Buckley, 2. Soares, 3. Johnson, 4. Bender, 5. Fuson, 6. Tuttle, 7. Muraoka, 8. Herrera, 9. Dyer. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Chase Johnson (4), 2. A.J. Bender (2), 3. Brody Fuson (3), 4. Jarrett Soares (1), 5. Jacob Tuttle (6), 6. Travis Buckley (5), 7. James Herrera (8), 8. Christopher Muraoka (7), 9. Jeff Dyer (9). NT.

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Fuson, Laps 2-3 Soares, Laps 4-30 Johnson.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Chase Johnson (4th to 1st)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-D.J. Johnson-584, 2-Ryan Timmons-453, 3-Jarrett Soares-389, 4-Austin Liggett-373, 5-Tanner Boul-310, 6-Kyle Edwards-279, 7-Jacob Tuttle-266, 8-Kaleb Montgomery-257, 9-Brody Fuson-256, 10-Jake Hodges-244.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: October 9 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – “Prospector Pandemonium”