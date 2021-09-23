CROWN ‘EM: USAC SILVER CROWN DIALS IN ELDORA’S 4-CROWN FRI.-SAT.

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 22, 2021)………A 32-car pre-entry list for this weekend’s 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV signifies the largest USAC Silver Crown car count for the event at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in two decades.

The lineup is packed full of past 4-Crown winners, series champions and those hungry for a breakthrough on Friday and Saturday, September 24-25.

Silver Crown’s weekend kicks off with practice and qualifying on Friday night followed by a brief practice session and the $8,000-to-win 50-lap race on Saturday night to conclude the 4-Crown festivities.

We’ve already gotten a taste of Silver Crown racing at Eldora Speedway earlier this season. Tyler Courtney’s route to a second career Eldora USAC Silver Crown triumph this past June was in the realm of categorical perfection from start-to-finish after topping the charts in both practice sessions and leading all 50 laps of the night’s feature.

Starting second in the 31-car field was the only “blemish” on an otherwise flawless evening after missing out on the pole on his qualifying run. Courtney more than made up for it, walloping the field with a 7.986 second margin of victory in the Chris Dyson Racing No. 9. He’s previously won in Silver Crown competition at The Big E in 2017 and also started from the pole en route to a 3rd place finish in 2016.

Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.) made his return to the Silver Crown series a memorable one at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds on Sept. 6, winning in his first series start in two seasons. He’s won at Eldora on multiple occasions, first in a USAC Sprint Car in 1997 and again in 2002 in the 4-Crown Silver Crown 50-lapper.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) won the most recent 4-Crown Silver Crown race at Eldora in 2019 and has, in fact, finished inside the top-eight in all six of his series starts there with a 4th in 2016, 5th in 2015, 5th in 2017, another 5th in June of 2021 and 8th in 2018.

On the pole for this past June’s race was C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) who made a banzai run to the checkered flag in winning the 2018 Silver Crown go at Eldora, in addition to 8th place results there in 2015 and 2019.

Current series point leader and five-time Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) has never won a race at Eldora. He’ll make his Silver Crown return with the Mark Swanson Encore Team with whom he finished 3rd for back in June. He’s finished a best of 2nd in 2015 and won the pole in 2017. Swanson’s 4-Crown Silver Crown results run the gamut of the top-10 at Eldora with a 4th in 2019, 5th in 2016, 5th in 2018, 8th in 2013, 9th in 2012 and 9th in 2014.

Taking 6th at Eldora’s Silver Crown go back at the start of summer was Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) who won his only career USAC National Sprint Car feature at Eldora in 2006. Meanwhile, at Eldora in a Silver Crown car, he’s been phenomenal in minimal appearances over the past two decades. He finished a career best 2nd in 2013, was 5th in 2002, 9th in 2004 and 7th in 2019 after charging from the 27th starting position in just 50 laps.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) scored a top-10 Silver Crown result with a 10th at Eldora in June of 2021. He won the most recent USAC Sprint Car race held at Eldora in May during the second half of the #LetsRaceTwo USAC National Sprint Car weekend, his 6th overall at the track. He’ll compete for Bill Rose Racing Saturday at Eldora where he earned his best career Silver Crown result of 2nd in 2012. He’s also been 6th in 2011, 8th in 2010 and 9th in 2017.

Reigning USAC Silver Crown champ Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has been victorious three times in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Eldora and has finished solidly at Eldora throughout his Silver Crown career. Grant took 2nd in 2016, was 3rd in 2019, 6th in 2015, 6th in 2017 and 7th in 2018.

Troy, Ohio’s Dallas Hewitt owns both his best career USAC Silver Crown result and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car result at Eldora. He finished 7th in the Silver Crown car back in June of this year and was 2nd in a Sprint Car at Eldora in May of 2017. Dallas is the nephew of Jack Hewitt, the winningest Silver Crown driver of all-time at Eldora with eight victories.

Leading series Rookie and squarely in the championship hunt is Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.). His first Eldora USAC Silver Crown experience proved to be solid, finishing 8th after starting 13th. Seavey also finished 3rd twice with the USAC National Midgets at the track in 2018 and 2019.

Finishing 9th in June was Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) who won the pole in 2018 and has finished inside the top-five on six occasions in Silver Crown competition during the 4-Crown at Eldora, including in each of his past three starts, led by 3rd place results in 2017 and 2018; 4th in 2008 and 2015; 5th in 2006 and 2019, the latter of which he started 24th.

Loads of 4-Crown Silver Crown experience is apparent throughout the substantial field, all of whom are striving for a first victory at the half-mile dirt oval.

Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) won the opening Silver Crown round on the dirt in June at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania. At Eldora, he’s turned in impressive results, including a 3rd in 2013, 4th in 2014 and 7th in 2015.

Eric Gordon’s (Fortville, Ind.) USAC Silver Crown experience dates back to 1990 where he finished 7th in his Rookie season, which resulted in a 2nd place finish in the final standings. Gordon also took 2nd in 1991, 3rd in 1997, 5th in 1994, 6th in 1995, 7th in 1993 and 10th in 2019.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) set his first career Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifying time at Williams Grove in June, setting a new track record in the process. In the Crown car at Eldora, he finished 4th in his first career series start in 2018 and started on the front row in 2019. His Klatt Enterprises ride won the 4-Crown Silver Crown 50-lapper at Eldora with Bacon as the driver in 2019.

One-time USAC Silver Crown race winner David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wis.) finished a best of 8th at Eldora in 2017 while Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.) was 9th in 2018. Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.) raced from 25th to 9th at Eldora in 2019.

Jerry Nemire made 14 career USAC Silver Crown starts at Eldora between 1981 and 2013, which included 9th place finishes in both 1986 and 1991. His grandson Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) has carried the Nemire torch into Silver Crown racing at Eldora over the past half-decade where he’s made six starts, finishing a best of 11th in 2018.

Veterans of 4-Crown Eldora Silver Crown action also include Troy, Missouri’s Chris Fetter (11th in 2016); Decatur, Illinois’ Terry Babb (15th in 1998 & 2002); Levittown, Pennsylvania’s Mike Haggenbottom (15th in 2018); Pendleton, Indiana’s Travis Welpott (17th in 2018); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (19th in 2018).

They’re all joined by top-10 Eldora USAC Sprint Car finishers Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), a 3rd place Silver Crown finisher at Selinsgrove, Pa. and Du Quoin, Ill. this season, as well as Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.).

Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.), a three-time top-10 finisher in 2021, will make his second Silver Crown appearance at Eldora, as will Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.), 8th at Springfield. Plainfield, Indiana’s Chris Phillips finished 16th in his first USAC Silver Crown foray on Eldora’s high banks in June, finishing 16th.

Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa) makes his USAC Silver Crown after a five-year hiatus from the series for the Cornell Racing Stables. Ray’s last 4-Crown Silver Crown appearance came in 2016 while he finished a best of 12th in the event back in 2005.

Recently crowned, two-time Lawrenceburg Speedway track champ Nick Bilbee (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been a consistent finisher at the 4-Crown in a sprint car with an 8th in 2018 and a 10th in both 2016 and 2019. He’ll been in the seat of Tim Simmons’ No. 3 for his third run in the Silver Crown series and first at Eldora.

Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.), twice a winner on the USAC West Coast Sprint Car circuit last weekend, will attempt to make his first Silver Crown main event after two tries earlier this year. Mechanical trouble hit the car at Williams Grove and the postponement of Du Quoin by two days has prevented his long-awaited debut.

Seventy-one-year-old Vietnam War veteran Danny Long (Bonne Terre, Mo.) has been a traditional sight on the one-mile dirt ovals throughout the past couple decades. This weekend, however, will mark the first time he’ll haul his Silver Crown car to compete at Eldora.

First-time Silver Crown entrant Erik Karlsen is a CRSA 305 Sprint Car champion at New York’s Canandaigua Speedway and a veteran of Empire Super Sprints competition.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the All Star Circuit of Champions. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions from both nights of the 4-Crown Nationals can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (32 CARS)

3 Nick Bilbee/Indianapolis, IN (Tim Simmons)

6 Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

7 Kyle Robbins/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 Davey Ray/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables)

9 Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

16 Austin Nemire/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

17 Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Goodnight Racing)

18 Travis Welpott/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 Chris Phillips/Plainfield, IN (Nolen Racing)

21 Kody Swanson/Kingsburg, CA (Mark Swanson Encore Team)

22 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

24 Mike Haggenbottom/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom)

31 Dave Berkheimer/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

39 Matt Goodnight/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 David Byrne/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

44 Danny Long/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

52 Carmen Perigo/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (Five Three Motorsports)

54 Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

57 Dallas Hewitt/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

66 Robert Ballou/Rocklin, CA (Bill Rose Racing)

69 Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

71 Shane Cockrum/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports)

74 Casey Buckman/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Racing)

81 Brian Tyler/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

88 Terry Babb/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

89 Chris Fetter/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

91 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

99 Eric Gordon/Greenfield, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong)

110 Shane Cottle/Kansas, IL (DMW Motorsports)

166 Erik Karlsen/Romulus, NY (Erik Karlsen)

USAC SILVER CROWN POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-440, 2-Logan Seavey-424, 3-Justin Grant-322, 4-Shane Cottle-322, 5-Kyle Robbins-315, 6-David Byrne-306, 7-Shane Cockrum-295, 8-Austin Nemire-283, 9-Travis Welpott-270, 10-Mike Haggenbottom-243.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/23/2005 – Josh Wise – 15.334 – 117.386 mph

15 Laps – 9/22/2006 – Paul White – 4:16.18 – 105.395 mph

20 Laps – 9/28/1996 – Dave Darland – 5:53.42 – 101.862 mph

50 Laps – 9/23/2006 – Mat Neely – 14:59.56 – 100.049 mph

60 Laps – 4/25/1982 – Danny Smith – 23:23.80 – 76.934 mph

4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC SILVER CROWN WINS:

8-Jack Hewitt

4-Dave Darland

2-Bryan Clauson, Chris Windom, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr., Larry Rice, Ron Shuman & Steve Butler

1-Brady Bacon, Steve Kinser, Brian Tyler, C.J. Leary, Christopher Bell, Jimmy Sills, Ken Schrader, Kevin Huntley, Kyle Larson, Mat Neely & Tyler Courtney

4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS:

1981: Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Ron Shuman (10/3)

1983: Ken Schrader (9/25)

1985: Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1987: Larry Rice (9/27)

1988: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1989: Jack Hewitt (9/24)

1990: Steve Butler (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Steve Butler (10/4)

1993: Ron Shuman (10/3)

1994: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1995: Jack Hewitt (9/23)

1996: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Jimmy Sills (9/25)

2000: J.J. Yeley (9/30)

2001: J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: Brian Tyler (9/21)

2004: Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Dave Darland (9/24)

2006: Mat Neely (9/23)

2007: Jerry Coons Jr. (9/22)

2008: Dave Darland (9/20)

2009: Dave Darland (9/26)

2010: Bryan Clauson (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Bryan Clauson (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Jerry Coons Jr. (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Chris Windom (9/24)

2017: Tyler Courtney (9/23)

2018: C.J. Leary (9/22)

2019: Brady Bacon (9/28)

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINS:

8-Jack Hewitt

4-Dave Darland

2-Steve Butler Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons, Jr., Steve Kinser, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman & Chris Windom, J.J. Yeley,

1-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Tyler Courtney, Kevin Huntley, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Mat Neely, Ken Schrader, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith & Brian Tyler

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS:

1981: Steve Kinser (4/26) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Danny Smith (4/25) & Ron Shuman (10/3)

1983: Ken Schrader (9/25)

1985: Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1987: Larry Rice (9/27)

1988: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1989: Jack Hewitt (9/24)

1990: Steve Butler (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Steve Butler (10/4)

1993: Ron Shuman (10/3)

1994: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1995: Jack Hewitt (9/23)

1996: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Jimmy Sills (9/25)

2000: J.J. Yeley (9/30)

2001: J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: Brian Tyler (9/21)

2004: Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Dave Darland (9/24)

2006: Mat Neely (9/23)

2007: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/22)

2008: Dave Darland (9/20)

2009: Dave Darland (9/26)

2010: Bryan Clauson (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Bryan Clauson (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Chris Windom (9/24)

2017: Tyler Courtney (9/23)

2018: C.J. Leary (9/22)

2019: Brady Bacon (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (6/26)

PAST 4-CROWN NATIONALS RESULTS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1981 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Kinser (18), 2. Larry Rice (3), 3. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (4), 5. Mark Alderson (6), 6. Ken Schrader (8), 7. Sheldon Kinser (7), 8. Greg Leffler (10), 9. Chuck Amati (11), 10. Bud Wilmot (14), 11. Jerry Nemire (20), 12. Karl Busson (12), 13. Larry Martin (16), 14. Manny Rockhold (15), 15. Bill Puterbaugh (13), 16. Danny Milburn (19), 17. Tracy Potter (17), 18. Jeff Bloom (9), 19. Larry Dickson (5), 20. Tom Bigelow (2). 17:19.70

1982 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (4), 2. Steve Kinser (1), 3. Ken Schrader (7), 4. Greg Staab (13), 5. Joe Saldana (14), 6. Roger Rager (20), 7. Mark Alderson (5), 8. Dana Carter (19), 9. Smokey Snellbaker (12), 10. Jim Moughan (15), 11. Danny Milburn (16), 12. Keith Kauffman (10), 13. Jerry Weeks (8), 14. Manny Rockhold (17), 15. Ed Angle (11), 16. Mike Winblad (18), 17. Rich Vogler (3), 18. Walt Kennedy (2), 19. Larry Rice (9), 20. Sheldon Kinser (6). 24:21.01

1983 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Rick Hood (6), 3. Jack Hewitt (1), 4. Sheldon Kinser (8), 5. Larry Rice (10), 6. George Snider (4), 7. Duke Cook (15), 8. Mark Alderson (11), 9. Johnny Parsons (5), 10. Bud Wilmot (16), 11. Rich Vogler (9), 12. Gary Hieber (13), 13. Jerry Nemire (3), 14. Steve Siegel (18), 15. Billy Vukovich (17), 16. Billy Pauch (7), 17. Manny Rockhold (20), 18. Tom Bigelow (12), 19. Steve Butler (14), 20. Ralph Liguori (19). 19:10.24

1984 FEATURE: Rained Out

1985 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (10), 2. Rick Hood (1), 3. Johnny Parsons (6), 4. Sheldon Kinser (7), 5. Steve Butler (2), 6. Duke Cook (11), 7. Kramer Williamson (16), 8. Rich Vogler (5), 9. Joe Saldana (4), 10. John Andretti (21), 11. Bruce Field (15), 12. Mark Alderson (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (9), 14. Danny Milburn (12), 15. John Batts (20), 16. Fred Rahmer (22), 17. Bob Cicconi (17), 18. Tom Bigelow (3), 19. Bud Wilmot (19), 20. Mike Johnson (13), 21. Frankie Kerr (14), 22. Warren Mockler (18), 23. Paul Clark (23). NT

1986 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Billy Engelhart (18), 3. Sheldon Kinser (2), 4. Kenny Jacobs (1), 5. Dave Blaney (8), 6. Danny Milburn (20), 7. Jeff Bloom (11), 8. Paul Clark (14), 9. Jerry Nemire (22), 10. Warren Mockler (6), 11. Manny Rockhold (16), 12. Mark Alderson (12), 13. Steve Butler (5), 14. Larry Rice (10), 15. Tom Bigelow (3), 16. Jerry Russell (17), 17. Bobby Adkins (13), 18. Rich Vogler (4), 19. Tony Elliott (23), 20. Duke Cook (19), 21. Rick Hood (9), 22. Charlie Workman (21), 23. Red Kunstbeck (15). NT

1987 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (4), 2. Steve Butler (5), 3. Rick Hood (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (2), 5. Kenny Jacobs (3), 6. Andy Hillenburg (10), 7. Jeff Swindell (6), 8. Jim Childers (19), 9. Mark Alderson (7), 10. Charlie Swartz (24), 11. Dave Feese (14), 12. Tray House (13), 13. Jon Johnson (15), 14. Gary Hieber (23), 15. Paul Clark (8), 16. Rich Vogler (9), 17. Rusty McClure (22), 18. Jerry Nemire (12), 19. Manny Rockhold (11), 20. Bill Tyler (21), 21. Ron Dunstan (17), 22. Steve Chassey (16), 23. Jeff Bloom (20), 24. Warren Mockler (18). NT

1988 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Steve Butler (1), 3. Larry Rice (10), 4. Greg Staab (14), 5. Mark Alderson (15), 6. Andy Hillenburg (11), 7. Tray House (17), 8. Joe Melnick (12), 9. George Snider (7), 10. Ron Dunstan (24), 11. Jerry Nemire (6), 12. Jeff Bloom (16), 13. Rusty McClure (21), 14. Tony Elliott (8), 15. Jon Johnson (19), 16. Paul Huntington (20), 17. Bill Tyler (18), 18. Rich Vogler (13), 19. Steve Chassey (9), 20. Gene Lee Gibson (4), 21. Gary Irvin (5), 22. Rick Hood (3), 23. Bob Frey (23), 24. Donnie Beechler (22). NT

1989 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Rich Vogler (1), 3. Steve Butler (3), 4. Larry Rice (10), 5. Mark Alderson (4), 6. Johnny Parsons (5), 7. Andy Hillenburg (6), 8. Tony Elliott (11), 9. Rocky Hodges (19), 10. Danny Milburn (12), 11. Wayne Hammond (16), 12. Bob Cicconi (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (15), 14. Chip Thomas (13), 15. Russ Gamester (9), 16. Greg Staab (20), 17. Walt Kennedy (7), 18. Gary Irvin (14), 19. Ron Dunstan (17), 20. Mark Sokola (18), 21. Brent Whited (21). NT

1990 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (2), 2. Jack Hewitt (3), 3. Chuck Gurney (4), 4. Larry Rice (6), 5. Johnny Parsons (12), 6. Stan Fox (5), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Dave Darland (13), 9. Danny Smith (22), 10. Mark Alderson (14), 11. Brian Tyler (15), 12. Tray House (17), 13. Danny Milburn (20), 14. Robbie Stanley (18), 15. Jerry Russell (16), 16. Ron Dunstan (23), 17. Wally Pankratz (10), 18. Bob Cicconi (19), 19. Gary Irvin (11), 20. Jerry Nemire (21), 21. Stevie Reeves (9), 22. George Snider (8), 23. Jimmy Sills (1). 16:30.53

1991 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (8), 2. Eric Gordon (6), 3. Terry Shepherd (7), 4. Tray House (16), 5. Warren Mockler (20), 6. Wally Pankratz (18), 7. Brad Marvel (23), 8. Larry Rice (15), 9. Jerry Nemire (17), 10. Russ Gamester (2), 11. Ron Dunstan (24), 12. Blake Hollingsworth (19), 13. Jim Mahoney (12), 14. Steve Chassey (9), 15. Rick Ungar (21), 16. Billy Boat (4), 17. George Snider (11), 18. Jimmy Sills (10), 19. Chuck Gurney (13), 20. Jeff Gordon (1), 21. Stevie Reeves (3), 22. Johnny Parsons (14), 23. Chip Thomas (22), 24. Stan Fox (5). NT

1992 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (1), 2. Tony Elliott (12), 3. Tray House (9), 4. Tony Stewart (2), 5. Jeff Swindell (5), 6. Stevie Reeves (15), 7. Robbie Stanley (24), 8. Donnie Beechler (23), 9. Chip Thomas (14), 10. Rusty McClure (8), 11. Brent Kaeding (13), 12. Greg Staab (6), 13. Stan Fox (11), 14. Tyce Carlson (17), 15. Blake Hollingsworth (18), 16. Jerry Nemire (16), 17. Ray Joe Fager (22), 18. Johnny Parsons (7), 19. Jimmy Sills (10), 20. Ron Dunstan (19), 21. Russ Gamester (3), 22. Tom Ball (21), 23. Dave Darland (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (4). NT

1993 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (2), 2. Chuck Gurney (4), 3. Donnie Beechler (3), 4. Steve Butler (1), 5. Johnny Parsons (10), 6. Tray House (16), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Stan Fox (14), 9. Mike Bliss (8), 10. Tony Elliott (5), 11. Rusty McClure (9), 12. Stevie Reeves (11), 13. Jim Keeker (21), 14. Chip Thomas (12), 15. Greg Wilson (18), 16. Tyce Carlson (13), 17. Bobby Marcum (15), 18. Greg Staab (6), 19. Tony Stewart (17), 20. Blake Hollingsworth (22), 21. Ron Dunstan (20), 22. Robbie Stanley (19), 23. Dan Drinan (23). 21:10.44

1994 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Chuck Gurney (1), 3. Jimmy Sills (2), 4. Kevin Doty (5), 5. Eric Gordon (10), 6. Rusty McClure (9), 7. Kenny Irwin Jr. (13), 8. Chip Thomas (12), 9. Dave Darland (22), 10. Jon Stanbrough (18), 11. Steve Barnett (14), 12. Mike Bliss (4), 13. Jerry Nemire (16), 14. Kevin Thomas (21), 15. Robby Flock (19), 16. Bill Rose (17), 17. Randy Tolsma (15), 18. Derek Davidson (20), 19. Kevin Huntley (6), 20. Danny Smith (23), 21. Donnie Beechler (11), 22. Cary Faas (8), 23. Stan Fox (3). NT

1995 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (13), 2. Tony Stewart (14), 3. Dave Darland (5), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (4), 5. Johnny Parsons (3), 6. Eric Gordon (15), 7. Jimmy Sills (1), 8. Kevin Thomas (22), 9. Jim Keeker (17), 10. Rusty McClure (9), 11. Cary Faas (20), 12. Robby Flock (12), 13. Bill Rose (19), 14. George Snider (10), 15. Keith Butler (24), 16. Chuck Gurney (2), 17. Brian Tyler (21), 18. Rocky Hodges (8), 19. Chuck Leary (23), 20. Donnie Beechler (11), 21. Kevin Doty (7), 22. Byron Reed (6), 23. Tony Elliott (16), 24. Jon Stanbrough (18). 16:39.34

1996 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (5), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Bill Rose (15), 4. Dave Darland (13), 5. Johnny Parsons (4), 6. Cary Faas (10), 7. Mark Cassella (3), 8. Brian Tyler (22), 9. Donnie Beechler (19), 10. Rusty McClure (11), 11. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (12), 12. Eric Gordon (24), 13. Jerry Nemire (20), 14. Brian Hayden (8), 15. Robby Flock (14), 16. Cory Kruseman (7), 17. Kenny Irwin Jr. (21), 18. Chip Thomas (6), 19. Dan Drinan (17), 20. Ryan Newman (9), 21. Tracy Hines (18), 22. Kevin Doty (16), 23. Jim Keeker (23). (Chuck Gurney disqualified after finishing 2nd for failing to meet minimum weight) (1). NT

1997 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Huntley (4), 2. Ryan Newman (16), 3. Eric Gordon (22), 4. Tracy Hines (15), 5. Russ Gamester (3), 6. Brian Tyler (2), 7. Johnny Parsons (5), 8. Dave Darland (7), 9. Bill Rose (19), 10. Jim Keeker (24), 11. Jimmy Sills (1), 12. Donnie Beechler (6), 13. J.J. Yeley (14), 14. Terry Pletch (12), 15. Robby Flock (17), 16. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (9), 17. Derek Davidson (11), 18. Kevin Doty (21), 19. Tony Stewart (13), 20. Chuck Gurney (8), 21. Brian Hayden (18), 22. Kevin Thomas (23), 23. Tim Clark (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (10). NT

1998 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Todd Kane (16), 4. Kevin Huntley (9), 5. Jimmy Sills (1), 6. Derek Davidson (7), 7. Brian Tyler (6), 8. Tony Elliott (14), 9. Ryan Newman (18), 10. J.J. Yeley (4), 11. Jimmy Stinson (20), 12. Aaron Mosley (15), 13. Greg Wilson (13), 14. Jay Drake (8), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Jason Leffler (23), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (24), 18. Kevin Thomas (12), 19. Donnie Beechler (19), 20. Rusty McClure (11), 21. Ricky Shelton (22), 22. Russ Gamester (10), 23. Robby Flock (5), 24. Tracy Hines (17). 16:44.29

1999 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jimmy Sills (1), 2. Jack Hewitt (11), 3. J.J. Yeley (2), 4. Greg Wilson (8), 5. Todd Kane (16), 6. Robbie Rice (20), 7. Tracy Hines (13), 8. Ryan Newman (17), 9. Tony Elliott (6), 10. Paul White (9), 11. Eric Gordon (14), 12. Donnie Lehmann (23), 13. Rich Tobias Jr. (19), 14. Russ Gamester (7), 15. Jimmy Stinson (21), 16. Rick Treadway (18), 17. Danny Smith (12), 18. Brad Fox (22), 19. Jay Drake (4), 20. Jerry Nemire (24), 21. Dave Darland (5), 22. Rusty McClure (3), 23. Bill Rose (10), 24. Brian Tyler (15). NT

2000 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Dave Darland (17), 3. Greg Wilson (15), 4. Brad Noffsinger (9), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Jack Hewitt (7), 7. Tony Elliott (3), 8. Derek Davidson (14), 9. John Heydenreich (22), 10. Brian Tyler (2), 11. Paul White (19), 12. Brad Fox (10), 13. Terry Pletch (16), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (21), 15. Russ Gamester (13), 16. Jimmy Sills (4), 17. Jay Drake (5), 18. Kasey Kahne (20), 19. Rob Chaney (24), 20. Ryan Newman (18), 21. Bill Rose (6), 22. Robbie Rice (23), 23. Todd Kane (11), 24. Ed Carpenter (12). NT

2001 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Jay Drake (13), 3. Paul White (10), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (14), 5. Tony Elliott (9), 6. Jason McCord (18), 7. Robbie Rice (17), 8. Russ Gamester (22), 9. Dave Steele (24), 10. Brian Tyler (23), 11. Aaron Fike (15), 12. Bud Kaeding (3), 13. Jac Haudenschild (8), 14. Roger Rager (16), 15. Bill Rose (20), 16. Ed Carpenter (4), 17. Eric Gordon (21), 18. Brad Noffsinger (2), 19. Tracy Hines (5), 20. Derek Davidson (6), 21. Todd Kane (7), 22. Kevin Huntley (11), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 24. John Heydenreich (19). NT

2002 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (5), 2. Jay Drake (1), 3. Tracy Hines (8), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (18), 5. Matt Westfall (10), 6. Russ Gamester (3), 7. Nick Lundgreen (20), 8. Jason McCord (24), 9. John Heydenreich (12), 10. Rob Chaney (14), 11. Brad Noffsinger (11), 12. J.J. Yeley (13), 13. Dave Darland (19), 14. John Starks (25), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Derek Davidson (4), 17. Dave Steele (23), 18. Dickie Gaines (15), 19. Cory Kruseman (17), 20. Dane Carter (26), 21. Jonathan Vennard (22), 22. Tony Elliott (2), 23. Terry Pletch (16), 24. Aaron Fike (6), 25. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 26. Travis Rilat (9). NT

2003 FEATURE: Not Held

2004 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Kevin Huntley (8), 3. Mike Brecht (22), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 5. Levi Jones (15), 6. Jon Stanbrough (6), 7. Rob Chaney (16), 8. Aaron Pierce (23), 9. Matt Westfall (19), 10. John Heydenreich (18), 11. Jay Drake (14), 12. Tony Elliott (20), 13. Bud Kaeding (11), 14. Dickie Gaines (13), 15. Paul White (10), 16. Dave Steele (17), 17. Nick Lundgreen (4), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 19. Jason McCord (25), 20. Shane Hollingsworth (21), 21. Davey Ray (24), 22. Brian Tyler (9), 23. Jac Haudenschild (2), 24. Boston Reid (7), 25. Tyler Walker (3). NT

2005 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (2), 2. Mat Neely (13), 3. John Heydenreich (15), 4. Kevin Huntley (12), 5. Rob Chaney (8), 6. Jay Drake (9), 7. Josh Wise (1), 8. Rich Tobias Jr. (24), 9. Nick Lundgreen (18), 10. Dave Steele (19), 11. Ron Gregory (22), 12. Davey Ray (10), 13. Jon Stanbrough (4), 14. Brian Tyler (6), 15. Bud Kaeding (16), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (21), 17. Levi Jones (3), 18. Paul White (20), 19. Cole Carter (17), 20. Dickie Gaines (11), 21. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 22. Bill Rose (14), 23. Tyler Walker (5), 24. Jimmy Stinson (23). NT

2006 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mat Neely (1), 2. Mike Brecht (10), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Dave Darland (9), 5. Shane Cottle (8), 6. Dickie Gaines (20), 7. Bud Kaeding (7), 8. Levi Jones (14), 9. Jon Stanbrough (18), 10. Tracy Hines (16), 11. Ron Gregory (23), 12. Rob Chaney (15), 13. Aaron Pierce (21), 14. Dave Steele (17), 15. Johnny Parsons (24), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (22), 17. Mitch Wissmiller (11), 18. Teddy Beach (19), 19. Josh Wise (12), 20. Jay Drake (6), 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2), 22. Davey Ray (4), 23. Brian Tyler (5), 24.Paul White (13). 14:59.56

2007 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Dave Darland (8), 3. Mat Neely (4), 4. Aaron Pierce (6), 5. Brian Tyler (5), 6. Billy Wease (11), 7. Kevin Huntley (12), 8. Paul White (10), 9. Levi Jones (2), 10. Dickie Gaines (14), 11. Bud Kaeding (3), 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 13. Jon Stanbrough (15), 14. Shane Cottle (13), 15. Tim Barber (17), 16. Darren Hagen (18), 17. A.J. Fike (23), 18. Mike Murgoitio (24), 19. Chappy Knaack (19), 20. Mike Stroehle (22), 21. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (27), 22. Shane Hollingsworth (16), 23. Cameron Dodson (26), 24. Ron Gregory (25), 25. Jesse Hockett (9), 26. Russ Gamester (20), 27. John Heydenreich (21). NT

2008 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (3), 2. Brian Tyler (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Levi Jones (5), 6. Kevin Huntley (11), 7. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 8. Bud Kaeding (4), 9. Jon Stanbrough (9), 10. Tracy Hines (2), 11. Mike Stroehle (12), 12. Mat Neely (10), 13. A.J. Fike (19), 14. Kevin Swindell (21), 15. Chad Boat (22), 16. Randy Bateman (24), 17. Bill Rose (23), 18. Chris Urish (20), 19. Dustin Morgan (16), 20. Patrick Bruns (17), 21. J.J. Yeley (18), 22. Kody Swanson (7), 23. Russ Gamester (15), 24. Derek Hagar (14). NT

2009 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (4), 2. Shane Hmiel (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Cole Whitt (8), 5. Josh Wise (7), 6. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 7. Brian Tyler (12), 8. Bud Kaeding (2), 9. Levi Jones (11), 10. Zach Daum (16), 11. Kody Swanson (23), 12. Randy Bateman (21), 13. A.J. Fike (18), 14. Von McGee (19), 15. Tracy Hines (5), 16. Justin Carver (17), 17. Jon Sciscoe (22), 18. Jon Stanbrough (9), 19. Russ Gamester (24), 20. Bill Rose (14), 21. Derek Hagar (1), 22. Mike Brecht (10), 23. Donnie Beechler (15), 24. Patrick Bruns (20). NT

2010 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Levi Jones (1), 4. Shane Hmiel (4), 5. Todd Kane (13), 6. Bud Kaeding (6), 7. Jon Stanbrough (8), 8. Robert Ballou (16), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (14), 10. Brian Tyler (12), 11. Derek Hagar (15), 12. Kody Swanson (18), 13. Jeff Swindell (5), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 15. Bill Rose (19), 16. Bobby East (11), 17. Zach Daum (20), 18. Tracy Hines (21), 19. Randy Bateman (22), 20. A.J. Fike (26), 21. Kellen Conover (23), 22. Mike Hess (24), 23. Shane Cottle (9), 24. Russ Gamester (25), 25. Justin Carver (10), 26. Tanner Swanson (17). NT

2011 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (1), 2. Levi Jones (2), 3. Bryan Clauson (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 5. Tracy Hines (10), 6. Robert Ballou (13), 7. Tanner Swanson (22), 8. Bobby East (16), 9. Todd Kane (15), 10. Hunter Schuerenberg (8), 11. Kody Swanson (14), 12. Mike Hess (17), 13. Kellen Conover (18), 14. Derek Hagar (11), 15. Shane Cockrum (21), 16. Shane Hollingsworth (7), 17. Dave Darland (3), 18. Bud Kaeding (5), 19. Brian Tyler (9), 20. Jon Stanbrough (20), 21. Randy Bateman (23), 22. Russ Gamester (12), 23. Craig Dori (19). NT

2012 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Robert Ballou (3), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 4. Bobby East (1), 5. Bud Kaeding (6), 6. Tracy Hines (4), 7. Brian Tyler (9), 8. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 9. Kody Swanson (13), 10. Tanner Swanson (14), 11. Russ Gamester (10), 12. Rich Tobias Jr. (15), 13. Steve Adams (16), 14. Shane Cockrum (12), 15. Dave Darland (7), 16. Mitch Wissmiller (8). NT

2013 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Matt Westfall (4), 3. Shane Cockrum (10), 4. Taylor Ferns (13), 5. Dave Darland (9), 6. Bobby East (1), 7. Joe Liguori (12), 8. Kody Swanson (7), 9. Tracy Hines (2), 10. Patrick Lawson (15), 11. Jarett Andretti (14), 12. Jerry Nemire (17), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 15. Christopher Bell (3), 16. Tad Roach (19), 17. John Hunt (16), 18. Kellen Conover (18), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (8), 20. Chris Urish (11). NT

2014 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Tracy Hines (4), 4. Shane Cockrum (10), 5. Bobby East (3), 6. Bryan Clauson (6), 7. Aaron Pierce (8), 8. Jacob Wilson (12), 9. Kody Swanson (2), 10. Russ Gamester (17), 11. Caleb Armstrong (9), 12. C.J. Leary (7), 13. Patrick Lawson (15), 14. Christopher Bell (16), 15. Davey Ray (11), 16. Jack Hewitt (14), 17. Robert Ballou (13). NT

2015 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christopher Bell (1), 2. Kody Swanson (2), 3. Chris Windom (4), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Shane Cockrum (6), 8. C.J. Leary (7), 9. Steve Buckwalter (13), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 11. A.J. Fike (15), 12. David Byrne (17), 13. Dallas Hewitt (20), 14. Chase Stockon (12), 15. Aaron Pierce (11), 16. Austin Nemire (16), 17. Tanner Thorson (19), 18. Dave Darland (10), 19. Chris Fetter (18), 20. Terry Babb (14). 25:00.532

2016 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Justin Grant (7), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kody Swanson (4), 6. Jeff Swindell (3), 7. Dave Darland (6), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 9. Shane Cottle (22), 10. Bill Rose (11), 11. Chris Fetter (12), 12. Aaron Pierce (17), 13. Steve Buckwalter (8), 14. Joe Liguori (18), 15. Dakota Jackson (19), 16. Austin Nemire (13), 17. David Byrne (15), 18. Davey Ray (10), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (21), 20. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (20), 21. Dave Berkheimer (23), 22. C.J. Leary (16), 23. Casey Shuman (14). 34:40.811

2017 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (2), 2. Chris Windom (6), 3. Shane Cottle (8), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Brady Bacon (18), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Hunter Schuerenberg (5), 8. David Byrne (4), 9. Robert Ballou (11), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 11. Matt Goodnight (17), 12. Steve Buckwalter (16), 13. Joe Liguori (13), 14. Dakota Jackson (14), 15. Joss Moffatt (21), 16. Austin Nemire (22), 17. Mark Smith (12), 18. Chris Fetter (20), 19. C.J. Leary (3), 20. Kody Swanson (1), 21. Aaron Pierce (15), 22. Johnny Petrozelle (19). NT

2018 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (8), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Jason McDougal (7), 5. Kody Swanson (5), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 7. Justin Grant (12), 8. Brady Bacon (4), 9. Kyle Robbins (11), 10. Jacob Wilson (16), 11. Austin Nemire (15), 12. Bill Rose (20), 13. Steve Buckwalter (19), 14. Matt Goodnight (9), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (17), 16. Dave Darland (23), 17. Travis Welpott (14), 18. Chris Fetter (18), 19. Dave Berkheimer (21), 20. Aaron Pierce (22), 21. Tyler Courtney (6), 22. Chris Windom (3), 23. David Byrne (13). NT

2019 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (5), 4. Kody Swanson (3), 5. Shane Cottle (24), 6. Chris Windom (6), 7. Matt Westfall (27), 8. C.J. Leary (10), 9. Matt Goodnight (25), 10. Eric Gordon (19), 11. Chad Kemenah (7), 12. Jimmy Light (14), 13. Ronnie Wuerdeman (9), 14. Kyle Robbins (8), 15. David Byrne (13), 16. Bill Rose (16), 17. Mike Haggenbottom (21), 18. Travis Welpott (12), 19. Austin Mundie (18), 20. Terry Babb (22), 21. Austin Nemire (20), 22. Dave Berkheimer (26), 23. Jason McDougal (2), 24. Tyler Courtney (11), 25. Dallas Hewitt (17), 26. Steve Buckwalter (15), 27. John Heydenreich (23). 23:29.46

2020: Not Held