RAINED OUT: GAS CITY’S JAMES DEAN CLASSIC

From USAC

Gas City, Indiana (September 23, 2021)………Thursday night’s fourth annual James Dean Classic at Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway has been canceled due to the accumulation of rain over the preceding days leading up to race day.

The event was to have featured a doubleheader for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

The USAC racing season now continues onward to Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on Friday and Saturday night, September 24-25, for the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.* Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the All Star Circuit of Champions.* Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under.* Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for this weekend’s events from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.