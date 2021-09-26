Colton Nelson Wins the Pink Lady Classic

MERIDIAN, ID (September 25, 2021) — Colton Nelson picked up the $20,000 prize for winning the Pink Lady Classic Saturday night at Meridian Speedway. Bryan Gossell, Ryan Burdett, Cory Lockwood, and Aden Spiers rounded out the top five.

Pink Lady Classic

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Feature:

1. Colton Nelson

2. Bryan Gossell

3. Ryan Burdett

4. Cory Lockwood

5. Aden Spiers

6. Ron Larson

7. Riley Rogers

8. Eric Humphries

9. Casey Tillman

10. Troy DeCaire

11. Aaron Willison

12. Randy Dubois

13. Kyle Alberding

14. Austyn Gossell

15. Anthony Quintana

16. Matt Elliott

17. Richie Larson

18. Mike Anderson

19. D.J. Lyons

20. Kenny Hamilton

21. Kris Muhler

22. Jimmy McCune

23. Rob Grice

24. Ryan Newman

25. Connor Elliott