Colton Nelson Wins the Pink Lady Classic

MERIDIAN, ID (September 25, 2021) — Colton Nelson picked up the $20,000 prize for winning the Pink Lady Classic Saturday night at Meridian Speedway. Bryan Gossell, Ryan Burdett, Cory Lockwood, and Aden Spiers rounded out the top five.
Pink Lady Classic
Meridian Speedway
Meridian, Idaho
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Feature:
1. Colton Nelson
2. Bryan Gossell
3. Ryan Burdett
4. Cory Lockwood
5. Aden Spiers
6. Ron Larson
7. Riley Rogers
8. Eric Humphries
9. Casey Tillman
10. Troy DeCaire
11. Aaron Willison
12. Randy Dubois
13. Kyle Alberding
14. Austyn Gossell
15. Anthony Quintana
16. Matt Elliott
17. Richie Larson
18. Mike Anderson
19. D.J. Lyons
20. Kenny Hamilton
21. Kris Muhler
22. Jimmy McCune
23. Rob Grice
24. Ryan Newman
25. Connor Elliott