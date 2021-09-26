Seavey Closes on Swanson for USAC Silver Crown Title Following 4-Crown Victory

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 24-25, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 39th 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKT.TV

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: (Top-20 locked into the feature, held on September 24) 1. Tyler Courtney, 9, Dyson-17.414; 2. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-17.532; 3. Brady Bacon, 53, Five Three-17.566; 4. Kody Swanson, 21, Swanson-17.975; 5. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-17.984; 6. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice-18.061; 7. Chase Johnson, 17, Goodnight-18.225; 8. Shane Cockrum, 71, BLS-18.283; 9. Dallas Hewitt, 57, Hewitt-18.299; 10. Kyle Cummins, 69, Pink 69-18.364; 11. Casey Buckman, 74, C-Buck-18.398; 12. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-18.509; 13. Shane Cottle, 110, DMW-18.524; 14. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-18.564; 15. Eric Gordon, 99, Armstrong-18.628; 16. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-18.634; 17. Chris Phillips, 20, Nolen-18.648; 18. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-18.707; 19. Terry Babb, 88, Babb-18.711; 20. Jason McDougal, 6, Klatt-18.766; 21. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-18.813; 22. Davey Ray, 8, Cornell-18.820; 23. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-18.867; 24. Brian Tyler, 81, BCR-18.904; 25. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-19.036; 26. Erik Karlsen, 166, Karlsen-19.093; 27. Nick Bilbee, 3, Simmons-19.116; 28. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-19.125; 29. Danny Long, 44, Long-19.263; 30. Chris Fetter, 89, Fetter-19.409; 31. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT; 32. Robert Ballou, 66, Rose-NT.

QUALIFYING RACE: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature, held on September 24) 1. Davey Ray, 2. Brian Tyler, 3. Mike Haggenbottom, 4. Matt Goodnight, 5. Austin Nemire, 6. Erik Karlsen, 7. Travis Welpott, 8. Nick Bilbee, 9. Chris Fetter, 10. Danny Long. 3:54.24 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Matt Westfall (14), 3. Shane Cottle (13), 4. Brady Bacon (3), 5. Kody Swanson (4), 6. Eric Gordon (15), 7. Jake Swanson (2), 8. Dallas Hewitt (9), 9. Kyle Robbins (18), 10. Justin Grant (5), 11. Jason McDougal (20), 12. Davey Ray (21), 13. Carmen Perigo (16), 14. Terry Babb (19), 15. Shane Cockrum (8), 16. Kyle Cummins (10), 17. Chase Johnson (7), 18. Brian Tyler (22), 19. David Byrne (12), 20. Matt Goodnight (24), 21. Casey Buckman (11), 22. Mike Haggenbottom (23), 23. Erik Karlsen (26), 24. Dave Berkheimer (28-P), 25. Chris Phillips (17), 26. Tyler Courtney (1), 27. Austin Nemire (25), 28. Travis Welpott (27-P). 37:21.773

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Tyler Courtney, Laps 2-50 Logan Seavey.

USAC SILVER CROWN POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-498, 2-Logan Seavey-497, 3-Shane Cottle-386, 4-Justin Grant-365, 5-Kyle Robbins-361, 6-David Byrne-331, 7-Shane Cockrum-328, 8-Austin Nemire-299, 9-Jake Swanson-286, 10-Travis Welpott-285.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-157, 2-Tanner Thorson-154, 3-Brady Bacon-150, 4-Justin Grant-143, 5-Robert Ballou-131, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-130, 7-Logan Seavey-129, 8-Thomas Meseraull-122, 9-Buddy Kofoid-91, 10-Kyle Cummins-84.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 10, 2021 – Toledo Speedway – Toledo, Ohio – 1/2-Paved Oval – Hemelgarn Racing Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Quality Driving Performance of the Night: Matt Westfall

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Matt Westfall (14th to 2nd)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Carmen Perigo

Rosewood Machine Precision Move of the Race: Matt Westfall

ProSource Hard Work: Erik Karlsen