Sunshine Continues Eldora Dominance in USAC Sprint Car Competition During the 4-Crown

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 25, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 39th 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKT.TV

FLIGHT ONE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-16.123; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.178; 3. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-16.212; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-16.301; 5. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-16.306; 6. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.323; 7. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-16.349; 8. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-16.458; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.476; 10. Thomas Meseraull, 23s, Simon-16.489; 11. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-16.579; 12. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-16.641; 13. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-17.099; 14. Steven Drevicki, 19s, DeGre-17.105; 15. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-17.243; 16. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Parker-17.375; 17. Paul Dues, 87, Dues-17.432; 18. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-17.483; 19. Alex Banales, 5A, Baldwin/Fox-17.519; 20. Dustin Ingle, 2DI, Ingle-17.566; 21. Kyle May, 39x, May-17.680; 22. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro-NT (Time of 16.510 disallowed due to not meeting minimum weight requirements).

FLIGHT TWO FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-16.171; 2. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-16.326; 3. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.352; 4. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-16.493; 5. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-16.507; 6. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-16.703; 7. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-16.727; 8. Max Adams, 5x, Adams-16.753; 9. Dallas Hewitt, 18, Keen-16.929; 10. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-17.171; 11. Chad Boespflug, 24, Simon-17.302; 12. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-17.355; 13. Brandon Whited, 15, Whited-17.436; 14. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-17.456; 15. Cole Bodine, 57, DCT-17.572; 16. Max Guilford, 79BT, Goodnight-17.583; 17. Chris Phillips, 6, Phillips-17.620; 18. Chet Williams, 38, Williams-17.732; 19. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-17.765; 20. Damon Cooley, 19c, Cooley-17.941; 21. Jake Scott, 66, McMurray-18.348.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Isaac Chapple, 7. Carmen Perigo, 8. Alex Banales, 9. Paul Dues, 10. Braxton Cummings, 11. Kyle May. 2:20.31

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Davey Ray, 7. Tanner Thorson, 8. Dickie Gaines, 9. Dustin Ingle, 10. Steven Drevicki, 11. Tye Mihocko. 2:21.35

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Dallas Hewitt, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Brandon Whited, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Chris Phillips, 9. Cole Bodine, 10. Jake Scott, 11. Ryan Barr. 2:23.28

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Nick Bilbee, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Max Adams, 6. Damon Cooley, 7. Chet Williams, 8. Sterling Cling, 9. Matt Goodnight, 10. Max Guilford. 2:24.91

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Tye Mihocko, 2. Chris Phillips, 3. Max Guilford, 4. Ryan Barr, 5. Dickie Gaines, 6. Paul Dues, 7. Dustin Ingle, 8. Alex Banales, 9. Chet Williams, 10. Davey Ray, 11. Jake Scott, 12. Kyle May, 13. Damon Cooley. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Isaac Chapple, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Max Adams, 7. Chris Phillips, 8. Brandon Whited, 9. Matt Goodnight, 10. Carmen Perigo, 11. Ryan Barr, 12. Sterling Cling, 13. Braxton Cummings, 14. Max Guilford, 15. Chad Boespflug, 16. Cole Bodine, 17. Tye Mihocko. 3:51.59

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (7), 5. Isaac Chapple (12), 6. Brady Bacon (4), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 8. Shane Cottle (18), 9. Matt Westfall (15), 10. Jadon Rogers (22), 11. C.J. Leary (3), 12. Robert Ballou (11), 13. Nick Bilbee (9), 14. Chase Stockon (13), 15. Thomas Meseraull (8), 16. Max Adams (19), 17. Jason McDougal (16), 18. Brandon Mattox (21), 19. Kyle Cummins (17), 20. Jake Swanson (10), 21. Tanner Thorson (14), 22. Dallas Hewitt (20). 9:41.62

**Justin Grant flipped during practice. Matt Cooley flipped during the C-Main.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Chris Windom, Laps 9-21 Logan Seavey, Laps 22-30 Tyler Courtney.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2456, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2385, 3-Justin Grant-2344, 4-C.J. Leary-2188, 5-Tanner Thorson-2172, 6-Chris Windom-2107, 7-Jake Swanson-1989, 8-Robert Ballou-1886, 9-Chase Stockon-1601, 10-Logan Seavey-1263.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-157, 2-Tanner Thorson-154, 3-Brady Bacon-150, 4-Justin Grant-143, 5-Robert Ballou-131, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-130, 7-Logan Seavey-124, 8-Thomas Meseraull-122, 9-Buddy Kofoid-91, 10-Kyle Cummins-84.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 1, 2021 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 22nd Jim Hurtubise Classic Presented by Terre Haute Chevrolet

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Max Adams

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Indy Metal Finishing / Indy Race Parts Third Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Nick Bilbee

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Jadon Rogers (22nd to 10th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Nick Bilbee

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Chris Phillips

ProSource Hard Work Award: Jadon Rogers

Rosewood Machine Precision Move of the Race: Justin Grant