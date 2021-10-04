Harris tough to beat at Creek County Speedway

by John Rittenoure

KELLYVILLE, Okla. (October 2, 2021) – Saturday night was the fourth stop of the season at Creek County Speedway for the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars and Noah Harris probably wishes that number would have been higher.

Harris started on the pole and raced mistake free to win his second AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA feature of the season.

In four races at the quarter-mile Kellyville oval Harris now has two wins, a second and a fourth place finish. The win was his third career victory with OCRS.

Tanner Conn chased Harris from the start but was unable to find an opening and finished second only 0.840 seconds out of the lead. Veteran Danny Smith climbed from sixth to finish third ahead of points leader Joe Bob Lee. Matt Sherrell charged to a fifth place finish from his 11th place starting position.

B Main winner Johnny Kent worked his way from 15th to 11th in the A-Main while points runner-up Casey Wills finished 9th transferring from the B-Main with a fourth place finish.

Next up for the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars is Outlaw Motor Speedway on October 15.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway – Kellyville, Okla.

October 2, 2021

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Main (30 Laps): 1. 7F-Noah Harris[1]; 2. 78-Tanner Conn[2]; 3. 5$-Danny Smith[6]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]; 5. 5X-Matt Sherrell[11]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[17]; 8. 77-Dean Drake Jr[9]; 9. 31-Casey Wills[18]; 10. 55M-Corey McGehee[7]; 11. 55-Johnny Kent[15]; 12. 8X-Austin Shores[14]; 13. 3C-Roy Larkin[13]; 14. 88-Terry Easum[8]; 15. 11-Michael Tyre II[10]; 16. 56L-Nicholas Lucito[19]; 17. 20-Shawn Wicker[4]; 18. 21-Harlan Hulsey[20]; 19. 22M-Rees Moran[12]; 20. 8-Alex Sewell[16]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Main (12 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 5. 56L-Nicholas Lucito[4]; 6. 21-Harlan Hulsey[8]; 7. 6-Alison Slaton[16]; 8. 30X-Larry Bratti[13]; 9. 22T-Frank Taft[7]; 10. 4-Jimmy Forrester[10]; 11. 5M-Blake Edwards[5]; 12. 13$-Len Larkin[15]; 13. 22-David Stephenson[11]; 14. 69-Greg York[9]; 15. 25-Kyle Admire[12]; 16. 911-Waylon Weaver[14]

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox[2]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 3. 5X-Matt Sherrell[4]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[6]; 6. 5M-Blake Edwards[8]; 7. 30X-Larry Bratti[5]; 8. 13$-Len Larkin[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[1]; 2. 55M-Corey McGehee[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[7]; 5. 56L-Nicholas Lucito[6]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[8]; 7. 911-Waylon Weaver[3]; 8. 6-Alison Slaton[5]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Shawn Wicker[2]; 2. 77-Dean Drake Jr[1]; 3. 3C-Roy Larkin[4]; 4. 8X-Austin Shores[6]; 5. 21-Harlan Hulsey[3]; 6. 69-Greg York[5]; 7. 22-David Stephenson[7]

Car Fleet Parts Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Tanner Conn[2]; 2. 11-Michael Tyre II[1]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft[4]; 6. 4-Jimmy Forrester[5]; 7. 25-Kyle Admire[6]