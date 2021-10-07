CRSA Drivers Sprint To Afton For Season Finale & Lucrative Event

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – With the CRSA Sprints teaming up with BD Motorsports Media and their Short Track Supernationals event on Friday night- BIG excitement and BIG cash can be expected. It will be the two hundred and fifty-second race in series history and the thirty-fourth time the 305 Sprints have graced Afton Motorsports Park- second all-time in Series history.

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint contingent will close out their 2021 campaign with a 30-Lap A-Main paying $1,000-to-win. But this lucrative event has much more in store.

Wendy Ruggles did an amazing job gathering up an additional $1,000+ in Lap Sponsors and contingency prizes. The lap money will be circulated amongst the Top 5 drivers in the running order throughout the A-Main.

Josh Flint from Flint Motorsports and Mike VanDusen from ProFab Enterprises also kicked in $500 to hold a Dash for Cash paying $150-to-win, $100, $75, $65, $60 and $50 for six positions. Dash qualifying will be announced Friday during the CRSA Driver’s Meeting.

The 2021 Series Title has pretty well been decided as Jeff Trombley leads the pack by 169 points going into the Championship Finale. Merely pulling into the pits and unloading the car will lock up Trombley’s fourth CRSA Sprints title- 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2021.

The race for second place in 2021 points has been hotly contested and will no doubt be a battle royale on the Afton clay on Friday night. Trevor Years, who has come to life in the second half of 2021, leads “Redshirt” Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Pierce by just 8 points. Pierce is in line to potentially wrap up the Rookie of the Year after a rookie was not awarded in the COVID-affected 2020 season of only 4 CRSA Series races.

Dana Wagner isn’t out of the running for the runner up spot in points, but he will have some work to do in both the heats and the 30-Lap A-Main to make up 18 points on Years and 10 points on Pierce. But for the tough year that Wagner has had- a Top 5 in points is rather impressive and will be celebrated.

Friday night the pit gates open at 3:00PM. The CRSA Sprints driver’s meeting will take place at the MEM Trailer at 5:45PM. Heat in Engines 6:00PM with hot laps to follow. Race time is slated for 7:00PM. For those who can’t make it to the track Friday night, FloRacing.com will have live video coverage as part of their subscription package.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

