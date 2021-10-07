Sheffield Highlights Season With First Career Feature Triumph During Monumental Moment

Inside Line Promotions

– SWEDESBORO, N.J. (Oct. 6, 2021) – The 2021 season concluded on the right note for Connor Sheffield Racing last weekend when Pat Bealer guided the team to a victory during the prestigious Danny Serrano Skyscraper.

Unfortunately, Connor Sheffield was sick and unable to finish the final day of the marquee micro sprint event at Spirit Auto Center Speedway. The previous day he led nearly the entire heat race before finishing second.

Meanwhile, Bealer guided a team car to quick time during the finale before advancing from third to capture the $4,000-to-win main event.

The moment tied a bow on a difficult but impactful season for Sheffield, who battled his health condition and wasn’t able to compete as regularly as he hoped. A major surgery is coming up and the hope is to put his health back on track for next year.

“Pat did a great job this weekend and throughout the season,” Sheffield said. “I wasn’t able to race regularly, but we’re taking the steps to hopefully improve my health and I think that will allow us to compete more often next year.”

Sheffield did have several highlights during his limited time racing this year, including a big feature triumph at Linda’s Speedway in Jonestown, Pa., on May 14. He won both his heat race and the main event during his second start of the year at the dirt oval.

Sheffield is believed to be the first medical cannabis pediatric patient to reach Victory Lane in the sport and the awareness of medical cannabis was certainly elevated following the monumental moment.

“We want to use the win as a platform to raise awareness about Gastrointestinal Dysmotility Pseudo-obstruction, which is something I’ve faced throughout my life,” he said. “It is a rare condition that resulted in an ileostomy. Medical cannabis truly changed my life and opened opportunities for me. I am not cured and my disease is progressive, but medical cannabis is the only medicine we have found to bring relief, helping me to be able to eat and keep weight on.

“Our goal is to prove that medical cannabis can not only save lives, but it can improve it. Additionally, we battled it out with two other drivers the entire race under a blanket without touching wheels. Medical cannabis use does not make someone a danger to others. When used properly medical cannabis is a medicine just like any other medicine.”

Sheffield also made note of his appreciation for the continued support of his sponsors.

“I’m grateful to Project BIG, Nature’s Care and Wellness, and all of our amazing partners who have backed me,” he said. “We have a great team and it’s special to have so many supporters.”

Project BIG

Project BIG is a non-profit foundation seeking to empower others to spread goodness through hope, love, kindness and joy. For more information, visit http://www.ProjectBIG.com.

“We are thankful that Beth Wheeler and Project BIG have been a part of our journey not only as a partner but as a friend,” Sheffield said. “The support has been a blessing and we appreciate it a lot.”

Sheffield would also like to thank Nature’s Care and Wellness, Mindbuzz, Evermore Cannabis Company, Maryland NORML, Hy-Tape International, East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding, Caliver Beach Mortgage, Bellamy Genn Group, HLK Custom, Platinum Auto Spa LLC and Holabird Tire & Auto Service for their continued support.