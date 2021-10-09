Gennetten Wins Milton Memorial at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 8, 2021) — Ayrton Gennetten won the “Ron Milton Memorial” Friday night with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Jacksonville Speedway. Jake Nreuman and Paul Nienhiser rounded out the podium. Dugan Thye won the winged 305 sprint car feature
Feature:
1. 3-Aryton Gennetten
2. 3N-Jake Neuman
3. 50-Paul Nienhiser
4. 44-Cory Bruns
5. 47-Terry Babb
6. 29X-Brayton Lynch
7. 28-Jason Keith
8. 20G-Noah Gass
9. 77U-Chris Urish
10. 9K-Kyle Schuett
11. 51B-Joe B Miller
12. 83-Brett Tripplett
13. 2A-Austin Archdale
14. 84-Brandon Hanks
15. 17-Reese Saldana
16. 79J-Jacob Patton
17. 6-Mario Clouser
18. 31-Zach Daum
19. 17-Paul Haley