Gennetten Wins Milton Memorial at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 8, 2021) — Ayrton Gennetten won the “Ron Milton Memorial” Friday night with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Jacksonville Speedway. Jake Nreuman and Paul Nienhiser rounded out the podium. Dugan Thye won the winged 305 sprint car feature

Ron Milton Memorial

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, October 8, 2021

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Feature:

1. 3-Aryton Gennetten

2. 3N-Jake Neuman

3. 50-Paul Nienhiser

4. 44-Cory Bruns

5. 47-Terry Babb

6. 29X-Brayton Lynch

7. 28-Jason Keith

8. 20G-Noah Gass

9. 77U-Chris Urish

10. 9K-Kyle Schuett

11. 51B-Joe B Miller

12. 83-Brett Tripplett

13. 2A-Austin Archdale

14. 84-Brandon Hanks

15. 17-Reese Saldana

16. 79J-Jacob Patton

17. 6-Mario Clouser

18. 31-Zach Daum

19. 17-Paul Haley