Max Adams Wins BOSS/GLTS Feature at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MI (October 9, 2021) — Max Adams won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature as part of “Roll the Dice” Saturday at I-96 Speedway. Adams charged from eighth starting position for the victory over Matt Westfall and Issac Chapple. Dustin Daggett and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.
Roll the Dice
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Feature:
1. 5-Max Adams
2. 33M-Matt Westfall
3. 52-Issac Chapple
4. 85-Dustin Daggett
5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
6. 76-J.J. Hughes
7. 9N-Luke Hall
8. 82-Mike Miller
9. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
10. 18H-Dallas Hewitt
11. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
12. 24-Lee Underwood
13. 53-Steve Little
14. 26W-Cody White
15. 73V-Blake Vermillion
16. 11L-Travis LaCombe
17. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
18. 24D-Danny Sams III
19. 86B-Jason Blonde
20. 34-Parker Fredrickson
21. 49-Brian Ruhlman
22. 23-Steve Irwin