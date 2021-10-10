Max Adams Wins BOSS/GLTS Feature at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MI (October 9, 2021) — Max Adams won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature as part of “Roll the Dice” Saturday at I-96 Speedway. Adams charged from eighth starting position for the victory over Matt Westfall and Issac Chapple. Dustin Daggett and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.

Roll the Dice

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Feature:

1. 5-Max Adams

2. 33M-Matt Westfall

3. 52-Issac Chapple

4. 85-Dustin Daggett

5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

6. 76-J.J. Hughes

7. 9N-Luke Hall

8. 82-Mike Miller

9. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

10. 18H-Dallas Hewitt

11. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

12. 24-Lee Underwood

13. 53-Steve Little

14. 26W-Cody White

15. 73V-Blake Vermillion

16. 11L-Travis LaCombe

17. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

18. 24D-Danny Sams III

19. 86B-Jason Blonde

20. 34-Parker Fredrickson

21. 49-Brian Ruhlman

22. 23-Steve Irwin