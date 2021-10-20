DYKSTRA TAKES FALL NATIONALS WIN, CLINCHES AST CHAMPIONSHIP

By Tommy Goudge

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (October 17, 2021) – Persistent rain played havoc with the Fall Nationals weekend schedule at Brockville Ontario Speedway, but the Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series managed to get some racing in and crown a champion.

The original schedule called for two complete Action Sprint Tour events – one on Friday night, and one on Saturday afternoon; Friday’s heat races were completed with Nick Sheridan, Eric Gledhill, and Brett Stratford taking the wins, but rain moved into the area just before the A-Main was set to push off. Officials added the race to Saturday’s schedule, but more inclement weather pushed that A-Main and the rest of Saturday’s program to Sunday. Cars finally got back on track on Sunday morning, and the postponed AST A-Main got underway shortly after noon.

Jacob Dykstra and Johnny Miller made up the front row for the 25 lap A-Main, and Dykstra went on to lead every lap to claim his 11th win in 14 Action Sprint Tour attempts this season. Eric Gledhill, Nick Sheridan, Brett Stratford, row six starter Matt Billings, Johnny Miller, Allan Downey, Ryan Poole, Rob Neely, and Lee Ladouceur took top ten finishes.

Sunday’s heat races were claimed by Nick Sheridan, Darrell Pelletier, and Eric Gledhill, but rain showers again moved into the area and washed out the remainder of the event. While the rained-out A-Main will be run in spring 2022, the 2021 Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour championship standings were declared final with Jacob Dykstra winning the championship.

Dykstra finished 47 points ahead of Allan Downey in the final championship standings, earning $5,000 for the title along with a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race. The top ten drivers in points earned at least $1,000 from the 2021 points fund, including Dykstra, Downey, Nick Sheridan, Eric Gledhill, Brett Stratford, Lucas Smith, Rob Neely, Darren Dryden, Dereck Lemyre, and Dale Curran.

Series officials wish to sincerely thank all drivers, teams, officials, track operators, sponsors, and fans for their support of the 2021 Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour season. A total of 53 drivers participated in at least one AST event in 2021, with four drivers – Jacob Dykstra (11), Nick Sheridan (1), Darren Dryden (1), and Allan Downey (1) – claiming an A-Main victory.

Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Friday, October 15, 2021

Brockville Ontario Speedway

Brockville, Ontario, Canada

Roster

00 Ryan Poole – Brockville, Ontario

4B Darrell Pelletier – Port Perry, Ontario

5D Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, Ontario

7 Eric Gledhill – Thamesford, Ontario

MK8 Matt Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

9C Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

19D Allan Downey – Waterloo, Ontario

20 Johnny Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

31 Dale Curran – Bowmanville, Ontario

38 Derek Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

39 Jonah Mutton – Brighton, Ontario

BS39 Brett Stratford – Wainfleet, Ontario

42W Rick Wilson – Joyceville, Ontario

45 Nick Sheridan – Mount Brydges, Ontario

49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, Ontario

51 Lee Ladouceur – Alexandria, Ontario

52 Matt Billings – Brockville, Ontario

55 Jeffrey Weare – Richmond, Quebec

74 Rob Neely – Rockwood, Ontario

77E Ashton VanEvery – Ohsweken, Ontario

77T Tyeller Powless – Ohsweken, Ontario

99 Joshua Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

1020XX Eli Mayhew – Picton, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 2. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 3. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[2]; 4. 74-Rob Neely[5]; 5. 49L-Lucas Smith[4]; 6. 51-Lee Ladouceur[8]; 7. 99-Joshua Hill[7]; 8. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 2. 19D-Allan Downey[4]; 3. 00-Ryan Poole[3]; 4. 38-Derek Miller[7]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 7. (DNF) 42W-Rick Wilson[5]; 8. (DNS) 55-Jeffrey Weare

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:01.788

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 3. 52-Matt Billings[1]; 4. 39-Jonah Mutton[4]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[7]; 6. MK8-Matt Hill[6]; 7. 1020XX-Eli Mayhew[3]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

*Completed October 17*

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 4. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 5. 52-Matt Billings[11]; 6. 20-Johnny Miller[2]; 7. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 8. 00-Ryan Poole[8]; 9. 74-Rob Neely[10]; 10. 51-Lee Ladouceur[14]; 11. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[9]; 12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[17]; 13. 55-Jeffrey Weare[23]; 14. 14-Larry Gledhill[22]; 15. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[12]; 16. 99-Joshua Hill[19]; 17. 38-Derek Miller[4]; 18. MK8-Matt Hill[18]; 19. (DNF) 77T-Tyeller Powless[16]; 20. (DNF) 39-Jonah Mutton[13]; 21. (DNF) 1020XX-Eli Mayhew[21]; 22. (DNF) 49L-Lucas Smith[15]; 23. (DNS) 42W-Rick Wilson

A-Main Lap Leaders – Jacob Dykstra 1-25

Margin of Victory – 0.802 seconds

Hard Charger – Jeffrey Weare +10

Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Sunday, October 17, 2021

Brockville Ontario Speedway

Brockville, Ontario, Canada

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.845

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 2. 74-Rob Neely[1]; 3. 52-Matt Billings[3]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[5]; 5. 99-Joshua Hill[2]; 6. 51-Lee Ladouceur[6]; 7. 49L-Lucas Smith[7]; 8. (DNS) 1020XX-Eli Mayhew

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:05.613

1. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[1]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 3. 00-Ryan Poole[3]; 4. 55-Jeffrey Weare[5]; 5. 19D-Allan Downey[7]; 6. 39-Jonah Mutton[4]; 7. 38-Derek Miller[6]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 2. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 3. MK8-Matt Hill[1]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[5]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]; 6. (DNS) 5D-Jacob Dykstra; 7. (DNS) 42W-Rick Wilson

A-Main 25 laps

POSTPONED TO 2022