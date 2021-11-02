AMSOIL USAC/CRA & NATIONAL SPRINTS CLASH AT $10,000-TO-WIN PERRIS OVAL NATIONALS

By Lance Jennings

NOVEMBER 2, 2021… The chase for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship heads to Perris Auto Speedway for the “25th Heimark/Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction.” Promoted by Don Kazarian, the prestigious event opens with a special practice session on Wednesday, November 3rd, followed by three nights (November 4,5,6) of intense racing that also features the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars. With a total purse reaching over $98,000, the Thursday and Friday main events will pay $5,000-to-win, with Saturday’s winner taking home $10,000. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

PRACTICE NIGHT: The festivities will begin on Wednesday, November 3rd with a special practice session for cars that are only entered in the Oval Nationals. Admission to the grandstands is FREE and cars will be on the track around 5:00pm. The concession stands will be open with specials for fans in attendance.

ENTRY LIST: At press time, 34 cars have entered the event with more entries expected on race day. The current Oval Nationals pre-entry list is at the end of this release, courtesy of Perris Auto Speedway.

360 BONUS: The top three drivers using a 360 engine will receive an extra cash bonus at each night of the Oval Nationals. $500 for the top 360, $300 for second, and $200 for third. These bonuses are guaranteed. In addition, the top 360 driver who accumulates the most points over the three days will get a guaranteed starting spot in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car feature at the Turkey Night Grand Prix on the Ventura Raceway.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The USAC National Rule Book will be followed in regards to weight rule (1,375 lbs. with driver).

– The race format is posted on perrisautospeedway.com

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the USAC/CRA. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners and this follows the USAC National Series rulebook.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since 1996, the Budweiser Oval Nationals has been one of the most prestigious events for non-wing sprint car racing across the country. “The Professor” Jimmy Sills won the inaugural race and there have been sixteen different drivers that have claimed the checkered flags. Bud Kaeding, “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, and “The Demon” Damion Gardner lead all drivers with three Oval National wins. In 2019, Indiana’s C.J. Leary added the eagle trophy to his collection and last year’s show was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The winner’s list is at the end of this release.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 230 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 49 “home track” wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. This season, Gardner (three), “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (twice), “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. have claimed feature wins at the series’ “home track.” A complete USAC/CRA win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Entering the seventeenth point race, there have been eight different winners with USAC/CRA. “The Demon” Damion Gardner has six victories, while Max Adams, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams are tied with two wins. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Chase Johnson, Carson Short, and Ryan Timmons have one win on the season.

Heading to the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 75-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner topped the October 23rd feature at Perris, To date, the eight-time champion has posted six feature wins, seven Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 125 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-nine series wins and will be looking to continue his championship bid with his fourth Oval Nationals victory.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) is second in the championship point standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored fourth at Perris on October 23rd. At press time, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, fourteen top-10 finishes and 59 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on adding the Oval Nationals to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams scored twenty-second at Perris after an early flip ended his night. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes and 72 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career wins and will be looking to join his father (“The Ripper” Rip Williams”) on the Oval Nationals winner’s list.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen led the first eight laps before scoring third in the Perris feature. At press time, the veteran driver has posted one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and 9 feature laps led on the season. Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) ranks fifth in the point chase. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams charged to a second place finish at Perris after starting eighth. To date, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Cody has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to looking to join his father (“The Ripper” Rip Williams”) on the Oval Nationals winner’s list.

Heading to Perris, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA). Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

“The Macho Man” Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK) leads a talented roster from the AMSOIL USAC National Series. “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, C.J. Leary, Chris Windom, Jake Swanson, Logan Seavey, and Shane Cottle have pre-entered the event.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Walk up tickets will be sold and advance tickets can be purchased online at perrisautospeedway.com or by calling 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS PRESENTED BY ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION WINNERS: 1996-Jimmy Sills, 1997-Rip Williams, 1998-Rodney Argo, 1999-Rickie Gaunt, 2000-Tony Jones, 2001-Bud Kaeding, 2002-Bud Kaeding, 2003-Cory Kruseman, 2004-Cory Kruseman, 2005-Dave Darland, 2006-Dave Darland, 2007-Bud Kaeding, 2008-Jesse Hockett, 2009-Damion Gardner, 2010-Chris Windom, 2011-Damion Gardner, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Dave Darland, 2014-Robert Ballou, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2018-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2019-C.J. Leary, 2020-Not Held.

2021 HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS PRESENTED BY ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION ENTRY LIST: (courtesy of Perris Auto Speedway) 1-Damion Gardner, 2-Chase Johnson, 4-Justin Grant, 4-Jake Hodges, 4G-Chris Gansen, 5-Logan Seavey, 5X-Alex Banales, 5X-Tommy Malcolm, 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 11O-Ikaika O’Brien, 12-Stevie Sussex, 17V-Danny Faria Jr., 19-Chris Windom, 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 21-A.J. Bender, 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 25-Christopher Muraoka, 37-Matt Mitchell, 38-Tye Mihocko, 39E-Kyle Edwards, 44-Cody Williams, 47-Charles Davis Jr., 51-R.J. Johnson, 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr., 52V-Trent Williams, 69-Brady Bacon, 72-Austin Grabowski, 74-Shane Sexton, 74X-Shane Cottle, 77M-C.J. Leary, 91R-Brody Roa, 92-Austin Williams, 92M-TBA, 98-Verne Sweeney.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Carson Short, 1-Ryan Timmons.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 49-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1172, 2. Brody Roa-1097, 3. Austin Williams-960, 4. Chris Gansen-912, 5. Cody Williams-850, 6. Tommy Malcolm-826, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-715, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-583, 9. Verne Sweeney-580, 10. Matt McCarthy-554, 11. Logan Williams-520, 12. A.J. Bender-481, 13. Danny Faria Jr.-473, 14. Matt Mitchell-438, 15. Austin Grabowski ®-435, 16. Stevie Sussex-405, 17. Chase Johnson-324, 18. Ryan Timmons ®-290, —. Brent Owens ®-290, 20. Jake Hodges ®-280.

2021 AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brady Bacon-2590, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr.-2526, 3. Justin Grant-2449, 4. Tanner Thorson ®-2311, 5. C.J. Leary-2295, 6. Chris Windom-2262, 7. Jake Swanson-2129, 8. Robert Ballou-1987, 9. Chase Stockon-1709, 10. Logan Seavey-1377, 11. Kyle Cummins-1244, 12. Shane Cottle-1100, 13. Brandon Mattox-1050, 14. Jadon Rogers-1036, 15. Matt Westfall-972, 16. Thomas Meseraull-891, 17. Paul Nienhiser ®-859, 18. Cole Bodine ®-660, 19. Mario Clouser-590, 20. Max Adams-574.