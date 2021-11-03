Justin Sanders Nets 21st Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders and the Works Limited team continued their hot streak with the King of the West Series as Sanders picked up another win on Saturday night at Kern County Dirt Track marking his 21st win of the season.

“We had a lot of speed at both Hanford, and Kern County,” Justin Sanders said. “The track was super hooked up on Friday night and after a couple of “bikes” I thought something was broken and had to go to the back. Saturday night, we had another good car and were able to race to another win.”

Getting another doubleheader weekend underway on Friday night at Keller Auto Speedway, scoring issues forced series officials to implement a format change that scrapped time trials.

Running two heats instead, the Aromas, CA driver would race to a win in his first heat before picking up a third-place finish in his second heat race and locking into the Dash.

Sitting as the high point guy, the full Dash inversion placed him 10th on the starting grid on what was a very heavy and fast racing surface. Able to pick up two positions in the Sunnyvalley Bacon Dash, Sanders would find himself in the fourth row to start the 30-lap feature event.

Able to work his way up to sixth in the first couple of laps, Sanders would bike hard on a pair of occasions and come to a stop as he thought something was amiss on his machine. After going to the work area, Sanders would be relegated to the back of the pack on a surface that remained extremely difficult to pass on.

Running a handful of laps, Sanders would make the business decision to pull in and turn his attention to Saturday’s event.

Checking in at Kern County on Saturday, Sanders got things kicked off by timing in with the fastest lap in qualifying time trials. Lining up fourth in his heat race, Sanders would gain a position and tally a third-place finish.

With his qualifying effort mixed with his heat race finish, Sanders would transfer into the Dash. Winning the Dash, Sanders would lead the field to green as he chased after his 21st win of the season.

Getting the jump, Sanders would set a torrid pace as he flexed his muscle early in the feature event.

Hitting his marks, Sanders would cap off a strong showing by racing his way to the win as he was masterful on the Kern County Dirt Track.

“I am having a blast racing with this team, and it is cool to get another win with them,” Sanders said. “Looking forward to getting another shot together this weekend in Stockton, CA.

ON TAP: Sanders will be back in action on Saturday night in Stockton, CA.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-60, Wins-21, Top 5’s-36, Top-10’s-42

