Ryan Robinson leads Sprint Car Challenge Tour into championship finale at Stockton Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Fresh off his first career Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory last month Foresthill, California’s Ryan Robinson brings the point lead into this Saturday’s championship finale at the Stockton Dirt Track.

The can’t miss event marks the 38th “Tribute to Gary Patterson” and showcases championship night for both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, along with the King of the West-NARC 410 Series.

Robinson has put together a tremendously consistent season in the Weiher Racing No. 14W and last time out at Petaluma Speedway pocketed his initial SCCT triumph. The 21-year-old brings a 47-point advantage at the top of the standings into the Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday.

He now looks to join his father David as a Northern California touring 360 champion. His dad, affectionately known as Powerfeed, captured the California Civil War 360 Sprint Car title in 1999 and 2004. The younger Robinson is also searching to become just the second champion of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour after Kyle Hirst earned top accolades in 2017-’19.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland has also had an excellent season all around and will look to pull off some magic at the final point event. Copeland has earned one win along with four runner up finishes in SCCT competition. He’s also fresh off an impressive runner up outing at the Trophy Cup in Tulare.

Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Roseville’s Sean Becker and Auburn’s Andy Forsberg round out the top-five with one points event remaining. Cox claimed a win at the Bradway Memorial, Forsberg picked up the Hall Memorial, while Becker looks to finish off the season in victory lane at the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the ninth season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

With the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus automatically factored in, this Saturday’s SCCT finale will award $3,000-to-win the feature. The unclaimed KLR bonus money from this season will be sprinkled throughout the field.

A show and shine plus live band will entertain the crowd from 1-4pm behind the grandstands, with an autograph session/ meet and greet from 4-6pm in front of the grandstands featuring several racers of the days gone by, including 20-time Outlaw champ Steve Kinser. The famed Walter T Ross No. 56 will also be on display during the evening.

Adult tickets this Saturday November 6th will cost $35, while kids 5-12, seniors 65+ and military with ID are $25, kids four and under will be free. Seating is general admission and tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nov-6th-kws-narc-410-scct-360-sprint-car-championship-finales-tickets-169579618203?aff=sdt

The pit gate for competitors opens at approximately 1pm, while the front gate for spectators opens at 3pm. The drivers meeting will be held around 4pm, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and heat races will follow. There is also no sound rule for this Saturday’s event.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

