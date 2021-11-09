Shane Golobic wins the battle and Ryan Robinson wins the war at Stockton

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Fremont’s Shane Golobic came out on top of an entertaining duel with Dominic Scelzi to snag his third Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory of the year, while Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson wrapped up his first career SCCT title on Saturday in Stockton.

It marked the eighth Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards triumph of Golobic’s career, which ranks number one all-time.

“That was a fun race right there with Dominic Scelzi,” commented the two-time Trophy Cup champion Golobic. “Dom has won a lot of races this year and has got us a few times, so it feels really nice to get that checkered flag. I have to thank Matt Wood, my brother Dustin, Elk Grove Ford, NOS Energy Drink and everyone that supports our race team.”

Golobic started on the pole by way of his victory in the High Sierra Industries Dash and quickly sped into the lead at the waving of the green flag. He sat out front until Dom Scelzi drove by on lap-seven to put the Scelzi Ent. No. 41 out front. Golobic didn’t let him get too far out front however, and on lap 20 returned the favor, overtaking Scelzi to retake the top spot.

The duo proceeded to race close together through lapped traffic over the remaining laps, but Golobic hit his marks in the final corners and accepted the Ed Entz checkered flag. It marked the second SCCT “Tribute to Gary Patterson” win of his career at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Scelzi crossed the stripe in second, followed by Hanford’s DJ Netto, Ryan Robinson and Washington racer JJ Hickle. Completing the top-10 were Colby Copeland, Chase Majdic, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day and Ryan Timms. Justyn Cox earned the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award carving his way from 23rd to 11th.

By simply presenting his car for the main event Robinson and Weiher Racing clinched the 2021 Sprint Car Challenge Tour championship. The 21-year-old driver finished off the season by earning top-five finishes in eight of the final nine events. The potent combination also earned a victory on October 16th at Petaluma Speedway to go along with their superbly consistent year.

“It’s a big honor for this entire Weiher Racing team to bring home the Sprint Car Challenge Tour title this season,” Robinson commented following the race. “My dad won championships and was a heck of a racer in his day, so I’m honored to continue that tradition. I have so much fun racing with this bunch and I think that’s a large part of our success. It was a great season and I have to thank everyone that made it possible.”

As noted, Golobic captured the High Sierra Industries Dash, with the four heat races contested picked off by Ryan Robinson, DJ Netto, Shane Golobic and DJ Netto. JJ Hickle began the evening by earning the Bianchi Farms Fast Time Award by clocking a 14.290 around the Stockton oval.

…….

SCCT 360 Sprints – 24 Entries

A Main 30 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi[3]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[5]; 4. 14W-Ryan Robinson[8]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 6. 5V-Colby Copeland[12]; 7. 2X-Chase Majdic[6]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[9]; 9. 41-Corey Day[17]; 10. 5T-Ryan Timms[13]; 11. 7C-Justyn Cox[23]; 12. 19-Colby Thornhill[15]; 13. 35-Sean Becker[10]; 14. 92-Andy Forsberg[21]; 15. 3F-Justin Henry[11]; 16. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]; 17. 15T-Tristan Guardino[19]; 18. 78-Bret Barney[24]; 19. 5A-Daniel Whitley[22]; 20. X1-Kaleb Montgomery[18]; 21. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[16]; 22. 19A-Art McCarthy Jr[20]; 23. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[14]; 24. 75-Mitchell Faccinto[4]

Dash 6 Laps |

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 3. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi[5]; 4. 75-Mitchell Faccinto[2]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 6. 2X-Chase Majdic[7]; 7. 94-Greg Decaires V[8]; 8. 14W-Ryan Robinson[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps |

1. 14W-Ryan Robinson[2]; 2. 3F-Justin Henry[3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 4. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[1]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V[4]; 6. (DNS) 5A-Daniel Whitley

Heat 2 8 Laps |

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 35-Sean Becker[2]; 3. 75-Mitchell Faccinto[4]; 4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[3]; 5. 19A-Art McCarthy Jr[6]; 6. 78-Bret Barney[5]

Heat 3 8 Laps |

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 4. 41-Corey Day[6]; 5. X1-Kaleb Montgomery[3]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]

Heat 4 8 Laps |

1. 2X-Chase Majdic[3]; 2. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 3. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]; 5. 15T-Tristan Guardino[5]; 6. 7C-Justyn Cox[6]

Qualifying 1 |

1. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:14.630[4]; 2. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 00:14.655[3]; 3. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 00:14.868[5]; 4. 3F-Justin Henry, 00:14.914[1]; 5. 5A-Daniel Whitley, 00:15.041[2]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:15.041[6]

Qualifying 2 |

1. 75-Mitchell Faccinto, 00:14.462[5]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:14.492[2]; 3. 35-Sean Becker, 00:14.752[3]; 4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:15.101[6]; 5. 78-Bret Barney, 00:15.324[4]; 6. 19A-Art McCarthy Jr, 00:16.408[1]

Qualifying 3 |

1. 63-JJ Hickle, 00:14.290[6]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:14.587[2]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:14.750[5]; 4. X1-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:14.880[4]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:14.907[3]; 6. 41-Corey Day, 00:15.101[1]

Qualifying 4 |

1. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi, 00:14.524[3]; 2. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:14.734[6]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill, 00:14.799[5]; 4. 2X-Chase Majdic, 00:14.898[4]; 5. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 00:14.977[1]; 6. 7C-Justyn Cox, 00:15.058[2]