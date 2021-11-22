2022 Williams Grove Season Launches March 13

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will again be featured in a total of 31 events coming up at Williams Grove Speedway during the 2022 racing season.

The 2022 season opener is set for Sunday afternoon, March 13 at 2 pm, offering both the 410 sprints and the first-ever appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.

Returning in 2022 will also be several special “sprints only” programs as has become customary the last few seasons.

The first comes up on Friday, April 22 when the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints compete in the Tommy Hinnershitz Spring Classic paying $6,000 to win.

The All Stars will return for the special $10,000 to win Randy Wolfe Tribute Night on May 27, again racing as the sole division on the card.

The $15,000 to win RHI Magnesita Mitch Smith Memorial as part of PA Speedweek will also showcase only the sprint cars on July 1.

And the All Stars will vie as the sole attraction in the Union Quarries Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s on August 26.

The World of Outlaws sprint cars will return to Williams Grove Speedway for a total of six events including two-day May and July stands along with the two-day, 60th annual Diamond Anniversary National Open on September 30 and October 1.

Upping the ante this year for all Friday outlaws shows at Williams Grove, each Friday WoO main event will now pay $1,000 just to start.

The October 1 National Open will again pay $75,000 to the winner while also crowning the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion.

Champion Racing Oil returns to sponsor the entire National Open weekend in 2022 as well as the Summer Nationals on July 22 and 23.

H & N Landscaping will present the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove on May 13 and 14.

Saturday’s Morgan Cup will now pay $12,000 to the winner plus another $5,000 for claiming the cup itself, upping the total winner’s take on the night to a hefty $17,000!

A total of four appearances will be put in by the All Stars at Williams Grove in 2022 as the Dirt Classic Qualifier again carries an All Stars sanction on September 16.

The USAC Amsoil Nationial 410 Sprint Cars will come back to the track for the first time since 2018 as part of the 2022 Eastern Storm series.

June 17 will find the mighty wingless USAC 410s racing along with the regular weekly Williams Grove 410 sprint cars.

A total of four USAC shows is on the 2022 racing agenda at Williams Grove with the wingless USAC East 360 sprints slated for April 15, June 3 and July 8.

The April 15 wingless 360 show will be part of the “Spring Sprint Special” that will also feature the 410 sprints and the PASS IMCA 305 sprint cars.

And on June 3, a new event to the track for the USAC East 360s, the Bill Gallagher 5G To Win, will honor late URC and USAC East No. 5G car owner Bill Gallagher of King of Prussia with a 5K to win event.

The ULMS Super Late Model Series will make customary early season stops on March 18 and 25.

And the World of Outlaws Late Models will again visit the track on August 19.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will be featured on 11 occasions at the track again in 2022 with the division kicking off action on April 8.

One of the 2022 races for the 358s will be a URC 360/358 sprint challenge race on April 29.

Also returning for another run in 2022 will be the Yellow Breeches 500 races, with each of four races paying $500 just to start.

And the Hoosier Diamond Series for 410 sprints returns for another season in 2022.

The Diamond Series will again help honor a pair of Williams Grove icons in 2022 as both driver Randy Wolfe and noted car owner Joe Harz take center stage to accept laurels on May 27 and September 2, respectively.

The Pennsylvania Speedweek Series will visit Williams Grove Speedway for a pair of shows, on June 24 for the series opener and on July 1 for the Mitch Smith Memorial.

Kids Easter Night, and Fan Appreciation Night with free pre-race front pit access for general admission fans, will again be on the itinerary in 2022 as presented by Hoseheads.com and Martins Potato Chips.

View the entire 2022 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.