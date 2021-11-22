Vernon Downs Once Again To Host the 2021 Patriot Sprint Tour Awards Banquet on December 11

By Paul Harkenrider

(Vernon, NY) | The final event of the 2021 Patriot Sprint Tour season will occur on Saturday, December 11 at the Vernon Downs Resort & Casino in Vernon, NY.

Jordan Thomas will be accepting his first career series championship as he edged out 2019 PST champion, Davie Franek by just four points. As part of his championship run, the Harding, PA native picked up two wins during the 2021 season, with his first coming on August 28th at the Land of Legends Raceway, and second on October 22nd as part of the season finale Dutch Hoag Memorial weekend at Outlaw Speedway.

There will be several different awards that will be handed out throughout the night which includes the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash Series, Danny Willmes Enterprises Lap Leader and the Patriot Tank Lines Hard Charger champion.

Also awarded that night will be the Jerry Farrell Sportsmanship award, Patriot of Year, and the Dedication To Motorsports Award.

Though Jordan Thomas was able to add two wins to his career tally this season, his win at the Land of Legends on August 28th was certainly one of the most defining wins of his career as it was the victory that propelled him to the point lead over Davie Franek. As the races wound down towards the end of the season, Thomas was a model of consistency finishing in the top 10 each night.

For his championship efforts, Thomas will collect over $5,000 cash and close to $6,000 with contingencies included. The total point fund for the 2021 season which was comprised of 10 races will distribute nearly $25,000 to the top 10 in PST Points. Drivers eligible for point fund money must be present at the banquet to collect it.

Invitations will be mailed out within a few days, and a digital copy is also available now on the Patriot Sprint Tour website.

For the latest news, schedule updates and information about the 2022 season, be sure to follow all of the Patriot Sprint Tour social media channels, along with the official Patriot Sprint Tour website, www. patriotsprinttour.com