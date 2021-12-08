USAC SCHEDULES TO BE RELEASED DURING “USAC LIVE” FROM PRI

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 7, 2021)………Schedules for all three of USAC’s national divisions and more will be part of “USAC Live” from the PRI Show in Indianapolis with six straight hours of programming on FloRacing on both Thursday and Friday, December 9-10.

You can look in live with USAC from 10am-4pm Eastern both days as a steady stream of USAC news, notes and features will be released in succession while a number of top USAC drivers and personalities will stop by for interviews discussing their upcoming plans for the 2022 season.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule is set to be released at 10am on Thursday, followed by an hour of SRO World Challenge coverage at 11am, the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule release at 1pm, USAC Cook Out .25 Midgets at 3pm and Road to Indy at 4pm.

On Friday, the USAC Silver Crown schedule is set for release at 10am Eastern with more SRO World Challenge coverage at 11am. The AMSOIL Racing Recap is set for noon and Porsche Sprint Challenge Series at 2pm.

In between, the debut of the 2021 season review videos for USAC Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget racing will debut.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9:

10am: USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Schedule Release

11am: SRO World Challenge

Noon: USAC Season Reviews, Etc.

1pm: USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Schedule Release

2pm: USAC Season Reviews, Etc.

3pm: USAC Cook Out .25 Midgets

4pm: Road to Indy

(All Times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10:

10am: USAC Silver Crown Schedule Release

11am: SRO World Challenge

Noon: AMSOIL Racing Recap

1pm: USAC Season Reviews, Etc.

2pm: Porsche Sprint Challenge Series

3-4pm: USAC Season Reviews, Etc.

(All Times Eastern)