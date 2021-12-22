KODY SWANSON TO SPLIT USAC SILVER CROWN DUTIES WITH DORAN & DYSON IN 2022

By Richie Murray

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 21, 2021)………Six-time and defending USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson will compete for an unprecedented seventh title in 2022 with a dual team effort for Doran Racing’s No. 77 on pavement and Chris Dyson Racing’s No. 9 on dirt.

Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) raced to a season-high four victories in 2021 in a triple-threat effort, winning three times for Doran on the pavement of Indiana’s Lucas Oil Raceway twice and the finale at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway, while also scoring on the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for Dyson. Additionally, Swanson notched a pair of top-fives for the Mark Swanson Encore Team in both races at Eldora.

The owner of 34 career Silver Crown victories and 36 poles, Swanson possesses the lead in practically all major statistical categories with the series. Last year’s championship was most unexpected for the Kingsburg, Calif. native as he began the season without a full-season ride outside of his pavement commitments with Doran.

By midseason of 2021, Swanson found himself in the lead of the point standings and, despite missing a race early in the year, he held strong as the point leader all the way to the dramatic end.

Prior to Swanson in 2021, no driver had ever won the championship while competing for three different teams. This coming year appears to be less stressful in that department as the series’ all-time king enters 2022 with two excellent, full-time rides on both surfaces solidified.

“I’m excited for the 2022 USAC Silver Crown season,” Swanson exclaimed. “These are two great teams, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Both the Ohio-based Doran Racing and the New York-based Dyson team – operated out of crew chief Sean Michael’s Pennsylvania shop – won for the first time in Silver Crown competition in 2021. Doran and Swanson teamed together to win the opener at Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, then won twice more at IRP again and at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway.

Dyson’s first victory came with driver Tyler Courtney at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in 2021, then captured victory once more with Swanson at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Eleven points paying events lie ahead for Swanson – six on pavement and five on dirt – on the 2022 USAC Silver Crown National Championship tour along with an additional special dash race.

The season kicks off on May 1 with the 19th running of the Sumar Classic at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. The first of three visits to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) are on tap May 27 for the Carb Night Classic.

Also on tap is the speedy half-mile Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. for the first time ever on June 18. Oregon, Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway brings the series to the Dairyland 100 for the third time on June 24.

The first Silver Crown non-points special event since 1996 is headed to IRP for the USAC Silver Crown Shootout on June 30, which will feature a 10-car field fighting for the prize in a 25-lap sprint.

Winchester Speedway’s blazing fast, 37-degree banks in eastern Indiana is back on the docket for the second time ever with the Rich Vogler Classic on July 21.

The Glass City of Toledo, Ohio routinely proves to be a pivotal round for the series, and Toledo Speedway’s ninth appearance on the USAC Silver Crown schedule is set for August 6 with the Rollie Beale Classic.

It’s back to the pavement of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. on August 19, which, at 1.25 miles in length, is the largest track the series will compete on.

The two iconic Illinois mile dirt tracks in Springfield and Du Quoin are an annual staple of fair season during the late summer months. The 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 is slated for August 20 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds while the 71st edition of the Ted Horn 100 is locked in for Labor Day Weekend, September 3.

Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway welcomes the 40th edition of the 4-Crown Nationals on September 23-24 for the dirt finale while the season concludes with a pavement stop on October 22 for the Open-Wheel Championship Saturday at IRP.

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE:

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Sumar Classic

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway | Oregon, WI | Dairyland 100

Jun 30: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | USAC Silver Crown Shootout | Non-Points Special Event

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway | Winchester, IN | Rich Vogler Classic

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway | Toledo, OH | Rollie Beale Classic

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway | Madison, IL

Aug 20: Illinois State Fairgrounds | Springfield, IL | Bettenhausen 100

Sep 3: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds | Du Quoin, IL | Ted Horn 100

Sep 23-24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Championship Saturday