The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards announces 2022 schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 17, 2021…Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially released the 2022 schedule of events for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. The California based Winged 360 Sprint Car series is set to contest its fifth season during the upcoming campaign, which offers its biggest slate yet.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is pleased to welcome back Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires and Flo Racing as major sponsors for the upcoming season, which gets underway with the “Spring Fever Frenzy” on Saturday March 26th, marking the first of two appearances at Placerville Speedway.

The tour then returns to Placerville on Saturday June 11th for the 31st running of the prestigious “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” alongside the NARC 410s.

Continuing to rise in popularity among fans and teams is the Merced Speedway, which is back on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule. California’s top Winged 360 Sprint Car teams will invade the quarter-mile on Saturday April 23rd. The date change to earlier in the year expects to provide far more pleasant temperatures than the previous summer meeting.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will again be part of the always sensational “Peter Murphy Classic” on Friday and Saturday May 13th and 14th. The eighth edition of the “Murphy” will feature an evening of hard-hitting action at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on opening night, before finishing things off at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford during the finale. Both nights also include the NARC Series.

The SCCT 360s will then return to Keller Auto Speedway on Friday October 7th for the 37th annual “Cotton Classic.”

The centrally located Stockton Dirt Track will host a trio of SCCT events this coming year, with those taking place on Saturday May 28th for the “Jimmy Sills Classic,” July 2nd for the “Tribute to Roy Van Conett” and November 5th, which marks the 38th annual “Tribute to Patterson.” As is customary, the November showdown features championship night for both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the Northern Auto Racing Club.

After debuting at Silver Dollar Speedway last season, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour heads back to the famed Chico bullring for two events in 2022. The first visit to the SLC Promotions venue will be for the Ninth annual “Tyler Wolf Memorial” on Saturday June 4th.

The second appearance will then take place on Wednesday September 7th, as SCCT helps launch the annual Gold Cup Race of Champions week with the revived “Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational.” Keeping with past tradition, the top-32 in points will be eligible to take part in the show.

The always racy Petaluma Speedway will play host to a trio of Sprint Car Challenge Tour events once again in 2022. Those dates will occur on Saturday June 18th, July 30th and September 24th, as SCCT sanctions the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” for the first time. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds based 3/8-mile clay oval routinely provides non-stop action and much of the same is expected this season. Petaluma Speedway always offers an efficiently run program, getting fans in and out by 10pm each night.

The Marysville Raceway and Ocean Speedway in Watsonville also return to the schedule, both hosting special events respectively. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will again sanction the annual “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial” in Marysville on Sunday May 29th, which is part of an SCCT double header on Memorial Day weekend.

For the second consecutive season the tour will be part of the prestigious “Johnny Key Classic” in Watsonville on Saturday August 20th. The SCCT 360s vs. Taco Bravo Sprints will surely be a can’t miss night.

—————–

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2022 Schedule

Saturday March 26: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 23: Merced Speedway

Friday May 13: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Eighth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 14: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Eighth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 28: Stockton Dirt Track (Jimmy Sills Classic)

Sunday May 29: Marysville Raceway (22nd Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday June 4: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (Ninth annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday June 11: Placerville Speedway (31st Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial w/NARC)

Saturday June 18: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 2: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Roy Lee Van Conett)

Saturday July 30: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday August 20: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (62nd Johnny Key Classic)

Wednesday September 7: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational)

Saturday September 24: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 11th annual Adobe Cup)

Friday October 7: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (37th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday November 5: Stockton Dirt Track (39th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.