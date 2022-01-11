National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees, Auction and Polls Ahead at Chili Bowl!

By Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, January 10, 2022 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, January 10-15, 2022. The museum’s week will be highlighted by the announcement of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s “32nd Class” on Tuesday, January 11, and its museum-benefit auction on Thursday, January 13. In addition, its three divisions of North American Sprint Car Poll awards will be announced January 12-14.

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum as well as The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and will take place on Thursday, January 13, at 11:30 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including signed items from Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and many others.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director Bob Baker says, “We are very excited to be naming our National Sprint Car Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2022’ on Tuesday of Chili Bowl week. This will be our 32nd induction banquet Saturday, June 4, and it will be a special event for the new inductees and our many past inductees. We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event. We will also have a booth back in the trade show every day at the Chili Bowl, showcasing our Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines #14 Sprint Car that we are raffling off! Who knows? You may purchase your lucky ticket to win the car at this year’s Chili Bowl!”

Intermission announcements of the museum’s 2021 North American Sprint Car Poll awards will also be made each night of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on the following schedule: Wednesday – Non-Wing, Thursday – 360’s, Friday – 410’s and Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!