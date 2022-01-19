McFadden Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon Raceway

LARA, VIC (January 19, 2022) — James McFadden kicked off the biggest week of sprint car racing in Australia in victory lane Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway during the President’s Cup. McFadden started on the front row of the 25-lap finale, taking the lead from Jack Lee at the start and never looking back for his first win of the 2022 calendar year. Robbie Farr, Lee, Daniel Pestka, and Mat Egel rounded out the top five.

President’s Cup

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. W17-James McFadden

2. N7-Robbie Farr

3. V25-Jack Lee

4. S27-Daniel Pestka

5. S52-Mat Egel

6. V98-Peter Doukas

7. NS4-Ian Madsen

8. A1-Jamie Veal

9. N57-Matthew Dumesny

10. S14-Brendan Quinn

11. V68-Brett Milburn

12. V6-Cameron Waters

13. V88-Dayne Bentvelzen

14. V8-Bobby Daly

15. V11-Grant Anderson

16. T62-Tate Frost

17. N47-Marcus Dumesny

18. V34-Brenten Farrer