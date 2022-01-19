McFadden Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon Raceway

LARA, VIC (January 19, 2022) — James McFadden kicked off the biggest week of sprint car racing in Australia in victory lane Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway during the President’s Cup. McFadden started on the front row of the 25-lap finale, taking the lead from Jack Lee at the start and never looking back for his first win of the 2022 calendar year. Robbie Farr, Lee, Daniel Pestka, and Mat Egel rounded out the top five.
President’s Cup
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. W17-James McFadden
2. N7-Robbie Farr
3. V25-Jack Lee
4. S27-Daniel Pestka
5. S52-Mat Egel
6. V98-Peter Doukas
7. NS4-Ian Madsen
8. A1-Jamie Veal
9. N57-Matthew Dumesny
10. S14-Brendan Quinn
11. V68-Brett Milburn
12. V6-Cameron Waters
13. V88-Dayne Bentvelzen
14. V8-Bobby Daly
15. V11-Grant Anderson
16. T62-Tate Frost
17. N47-Marcus Dumesny
18. V34-Brenten Farrer