Schedule of Events for the 2022 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

From David Mills

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 19, 2022) — With new venues for the Classic Breakfast and the Standard Fan Appreciation Day all being forced to find a new home in recent days, the all-important schedule of what’s on and where to be has been announced.

The full list of events is as follows, as we ask everyone to accept them for what they are in these crazy COVID times as we endeavour to bring you the best event possible all weekend long!

2022 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Schedule of Events

Friday January 21, 2022:

9.00am – Three Day Pit Passes available for Purchase from the Pit Ticket Box. (No General Admission Sales Available).

9.30am to 11am Classic Breakfast (Sold Out) with Host Wade Aunger and a multitude of special guests in the Classic Marquee atop Mt. Max.

1.00pm Pits Cleared

1.00pm – 2.30pm Ticket Sales commence on the Warrnambool side of the Complex for Friday’s Racing only.

3.00pm – Public Gates Open and Ticket Sales resume on the Warrnambool side.

5.00pm – Standard Classic Marquee Open for Ticket Holders.

5.30pm Cars On Track

Please Note: Tickets can be purchased via www.premierspeedway.com.au at any time on race day.

Saturday January 22, 2022:

9.00am – Two Day Pit Passes available for Purchase from the Pit Ticket Box.

10.00am – 12 noon – Fan Appreciation Day Commences in the Pit Enclosure and Allansford Side Public Area. Car Parking on the Warrnambool side only with access to the Pits via the Turn 1 and 2 Laneway.

1.00pm Pits Cleared

1.00pm – 2.30pm Ticket Sales commence on the Warrnambool side of the Complex for Friday’s Racing only.

3.00pm – Public Gates Open and Ticket Sales resume on the Warrnambool side.

5.00pm – Standard Classic Marquee Open for Ticket Holders.

5.30pm Cars On Track

6.15pm (approx.) – Presentation of Alan Pollard Memorial for Overall Fastest Qualifier.

Please Note: Tickets can be purchased via www.premierspeedway.com.au at any time on race day.

Sunday January 23, 2022:

11.00am –Day Three Pit Passes available for Purchase from the Pit Ticket Box.

1.00pm Pits Cleared

1.00pm – 2.30pm Ticket Sales commence on the Warrnambool side of the Complex for Friday’s Racing only.

2pm – 3pm – Four Wide Live from the Classic Final Night Preview Show.

3.00pm – Public Gates Open and Ticket Sales resume on the Warrnambool side.

4.00pm – Presentation of R&M Security Best Presented Car and Crew on infield.

5.00pm – Standard Classic Marquee Open for Ticket Holders

5.00pm Cars On Track

Please Note: Tickets can be purchased via www.premierspeedway.com.au at any time on race day.

In the interests of the safety of others in the current climate, the Premier Speedway Club would like to encourage you all to wear a mask where possible to ensure that we all can enjoy the Classic uninterrupted and return home safely upon its completion.

The 2022 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is supported by KFC, Performance Racegear, Fitz Media Productions, The Lady Bay Resort, GJ Gardner Homes and KRE Race Engines and will be held from Friday January 21, 2022, through to Sunday January 23, 2022.