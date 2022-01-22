Smee Wins Feature at Archerfield

BRISBANE, QLD (January 22, 2022) — Nathan Smee from Sydney, New South Wales won the midget car feature Saturday at Archerfield Speedway. Smee led all 30 laps in route to his second victory of the 2022 calenda ryear. Michael Kendall, Rusty Whittaker, Scott Farmer, and Troy Ware rounded out the top five.

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. 35-Michael Kendall

3. 58-Rusty Whittaker

4. 22-Scott Farmer

5. S71-Troy Ware

6. Q71-Dylan Menz

7. V10-Travis Mills

8. 99-Brock Dean

9. 16-Matt O’Neil

10. 18-Matt Jackson

11. 15-DJ Raw

12. 37-Lachy Paulger

13. 45-Tom Clauss

14. 43-Brendan Palmer

15. 51-Michael Stewart

16. 6-Darren Vine

17. 41-Jordan MacKay

18. 81-Brad Dawson

19. V10m-Caleb Mills

20. 23-Casey O’Connell