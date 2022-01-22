Smee Wins Feature at Archerfield

BRISBANE, QLD (January 22, 2022) — Nathan Smee from Sydney, New South Wales won the midget car feature Saturday at Archerfield Speedway. Smee led all 30 laps in route to his second victory of the 2022 calenda ryear. Michael Kendall, Rusty Whittaker, Scott Farmer, and Troy Ware rounded out the top five.
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. 35-Michael Kendall
3. 58-Rusty Whittaker
4. 22-Scott Farmer
5. S71-Troy Ware
6. Q71-Dylan Menz
7. V10-Travis Mills
8. 99-Brock Dean
9. 16-Matt O’Neil
10. 18-Matt Jackson
11. 15-DJ Raw
12. 37-Lachy Paulger
13. 45-Tom Clauss
14. 43-Brendan Palmer
15. 51-Michael Stewart
16. 6-Darren Vine
17. 41-Jordan MacKay
18. 81-Brad Dawson
19. V10m-Caleb Mills
20. 23-Casey O’Connell