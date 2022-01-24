Feature Winners: January 19-23, 2022

Grant Anderson and his team in victory lane after winning Saturday's prelminary feature at Premier Speedway during the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. (Image courtesy of Premier Speedway)

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria James McFadden

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Borderline Speedway Mt. Gambier, SA Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria James McFadden
Borderline Speedway Mt. Gambier, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Luke Storer
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Chase Randall

Friday, January 21, 2022

Beachlands Speedway Dunedin, NZ Southern Sprint Car Series (NZ) Sam O’Callaghan
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Lachlan McHugh

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Nathan Smee
Kalgoorlie International Speedway Kalgoorlie, WA Sprintcar Association of Western Australia Daniel Hartigan
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Jack McCarthy
Palmerston North International Speedway Palmerstone North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jonathan Allard
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grant Anderson
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Garet Williamson
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Garen Linder

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Lachlan McHugh