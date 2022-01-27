MSCS Doubleheader at Gas City and Kokomo Boosts $35,000 Purse

From Linda Mansfield

HAUBSTADT, IN (January 26, 2022) – With nearly $35,000 in posted purses awaiting competitors, the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) will venture to north central Indiana for a major two-night, non-wing sprint car doubleheader July 8-9 at Gas City I-69 Speedway and Kokomo Speedway.

Purses exceeding $16,000 each night will pay $5,000 to win and $250 to start the 30-lap features on the quarter-mile clay ovals.

In what is expected to be a highly anticipated weekend for fans and top sprint car teams from the Midwest, the action kicks off Friday night, July 8 at Gas City I-69 Speedway with the fifth annual “Jerry Gappens, Sr. Classic.” Gappens, who passed away in 2012, was a former driver, promoter, and the father of current track promoter Jerry Gappens, Jr.

On Saturday night, July 9, teams will travel west approximately 30 miles to compete in the “Darland Classic” at Kokomo Speedway. The event honors one of the most popular families in Indiana sprint car history and the father-son team of Bob and Dave Darland. With Bob serving as car owner and chief mechanic, son Dave won numerous features and track championships at Kokomo in their family No. 36D.

Dave went on to become USAC’s all-time leading sprint car winner. He is a USAC Triple Crown champion, as he won the USAC Silver Crown title in 1997, the USAC sprint championship in 1999, and the USAC national midget championships in both 2001 and 2002. His nickname is “The People’s Champ,” and he is a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Bob Darland passed away in 2002, while Dave hasn’t raced since a medical issue sidelined him in April 2021.

The MSCS was founded in 2001 and promotes non-wing sprint car racing primarily in the southern portion of Indiana. The Helfrich family took over ownership of the series in 2006 with the family’s Tri-State Speedway serving as its home track.

MSCS Director Kevin Bayer says he expects a great field of sprint cars for the lucrative doubleheader.

“This will be a tremendous weekend for non-wing sprint car racing in Indiana,” said Bayer. “We are looking forward to our inaugural event at Kokomo and returning to Gas City for the first time since 2018.”

The complete 2022 MSCS schedule will be released soon. Fans and competitors can follow the series on Facebook at Midwest Sprint Car Series or log onto mscssprints.com for all the latest info.