Mark Smith Wins Winter Nationals Finale at Hendry County

From Pete Walton

CLEWISTON, FL (February 5, 2022) — Pennsylvanian, Mark Smith drove Terry Witherspoon’s m43 into the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Victory Lane on Saturday night in the USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals Finale at Hendry County Motorsports Park.

Friday night’s USCS Feature Winner, Davey Franek from Wantage, New Jersey was the runner-up followed by Garet Williamson from Columbia, Missouri was third, Chris Martin from Ankeny, Iowa trailed Williamson across the checkers in fourth place and Ryan Harrison from Rothwell, NTH, England rounded out the top five.

Third place finisher Garet Willamson advanced 8 positions in the main event to garner the Wilood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

United Sprint Car Series

Hendry County Motorsports Park

Clewiston, Florida

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]

2. 197-Ryan Harrison[3]

3. 4-Danny Smith[5]

4. 44-Chris Martin[6]

5. 9D-Steve Diamond Jr[4]

6. 4J-Brad Shanks[7]

7. 9M-Liam Martin[2]

Schoenfeld Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[4]

2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2]

3. 24-Garet Williamson[1]

4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

6. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]

7. 20-Brayden Cooley[3]

HERO Graphics Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 43M-Mark Smith[1]

2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]

3. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

4. 10-Terry Gray[3]

5. 91-Kyle Connery[6]

6. 28W-Jeff Willingham[5]

7. 4X-Brandon Grubaugh[8]

8. 15-Dan Nanticoke[7]

HOOSIER Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]

2. 4-Danny Smith[3]

3. 43M-Mark Smith[6]

4. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[5]

5. 2-Ricky Peterson[1]

6. 197-Ryan Harrison[4]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 43M-Mark Smith[3]

2. 28F-Davie Franek[1]

3. 24-Garet Williamson[11]

4. 44-Chris Martin[9]

5. 197-Ryan Harrison[6]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

7. 2-Ricky Peterson[5]

8. 4-Danny Smith[2]

9. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]

10. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]

11. 10-Terry Gray[13]

12. 9M-Liam Martin[19]

13. 43-Terry Witherspoon[10]

14. 07-Johnny Bridges[16]

15. 9D-Steve Diamond Jr[15]

16. 28W-Jeff Willingham[17]

17. 91-Kyle Connery[14]

18. 20-Brayden Cooley[18]

19. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[4]

20. 4J-Brad Shanks[20]

DNS: 4X-Brandon Grubaugh

DNS: 15-Dan Nanticoke