Williamson Wins at Bunbury

DAVENPORT, W.A. (February 5, 2022) — Callum Williamson won the Maddington Toyota Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Bunbury City Speedway. Williamson moved up from seventh starting position to take the lead on lap six of the 30-lap main event and never looked back in route to victory. Andrew Priolo, Daniel Harding, A.J. Nash, and Jason Kendrick rounded out the top five.

Tom Payet won the midget car feature while Blake Iwanow won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car feature.

Bunbury City Speedway

Davenport, Western Australia

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Maddington Toyota Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 3-Callum Williamson

2. 8-Andrew Priolo

3. 41-Daniel Harding

4. 9-A.J. Nash

5. 11-Jason Kendrick

6. 25-Taylor Milling

7. 79-Kris Coyle

8. 14-Jason Pryde

9. 20-Ryan Lancaster

10. 55-Darren Mewett

11. 18-Trevor Jolly

12. 77-Bradley Maiolo

13. 97-Mitchell Wormall

14. 8wx-David Priolo

15. 67-Jaydee Dack

16. 24-Jack Williamson

17. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

18. 19-Trent Pigdon

19. V27-Kaiden Manders

20. 2-Dayne Kingshott

21. 94-Matthew Cross

DNS: 6-Todd Davis

Midget Cars:

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. 26-Keenan Fleming

3. 23-Glen Mears

4. 51-Beau Doyle

5. 97-Gary Mann

6. 2-Ross Heywood

7. 35-Andrew Charles

8. 76-Patrick Watson

9. 89-Cory Smith

10. 85-Beau Rogers

11. 95-Lee Austen

12. 50-Tom Callaghan

DNS: 71-Dan Golding

DNS: 88-Matt Watkins

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 2-Blake Iwanow

2. 84-Daran Humfrey

3. 56-Brendon Wedge

4. WA1-Matt Iwanow

5. 24-Brandon Sharpe

6. 78-Matty Fellowes

7. 9-Tom Britton

8. 29-Chad Pittard

9. 90-Daniel Keen

10. 34-Robbie Clark

11. 55-Cody Nash

12. 8-Gareth Smith

13. 94-Warren Hunter

14. 23-Kate Walsh

15. 74-Adam Bosnjak

16. 6-Travis Armstrong

17. 5-Brad Fitzgerald

DNS: 4-Dean Gittos

DNS: 36-Kevin Bissaker