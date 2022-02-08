Dylan Westbrook Ready for Round Three with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

From Bryan Hulbert

SCOTLAND, ONT (February 8, 2022) – On the road for the third season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Ontario’s Dylan Westbrook is set to return to action in the Hills Racing Team No. 47x.

“We’re pretty much ready to go. Just a few small things before we get some test laps in,” stated Westbrook of the upcoming season.

Focusing on fine-tuning the team’s program through the off-season, the biggest focus was making sure everything on their end is accounted for on the Cool Chassis/Fisher Racing Engines entry.

“We want to make sure that we’ve covered everything we can cover to avoid not finishing a race. Some things obviously, you can’t avoid and are out of your control, but for what we can control, we’ve taken stock of and used our notes from the last two years to make sure we’re ready as much as we can be.”

Seventh in points at the close of his rookie season in 2020, Westbrook picked up speed and momentum throughout his sophomore tour with the team finishing the year fourth in standings. Since joining the tour in 2020, Dylan has appeared in 54 A-Features with 35 top tens, 23 top fives, and a pair of wins.

Before hitting the tour at the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, Dylan will head to the southeast for some testing.

“Right now, we’re going to get some laps in Georgia this weekend with USCS before we head to Florida. As of now, the plan is to race with the All-Stars at East Bay and follow that with the King of the 360’s. After that, we’ll evaluate where we are at with the car and see what needs to be adjusted before we head to Texas.”

Updates on Dylan’s schedule outside the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour will be posted as the season progresses.

Dylan Westbrook is a part of the Canadian-based Hills Racing Team. The 2022 season marks the 18th year of racing for Dylan Westbrook. Starting with Dirt Bikes and Go-Karts at age five, Dylan has been behind the wheel of a Sprint Car for seven years. Four championships as Ohsweken Speedway since 2015, Westbrook made the jump to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2020, earning the Brodix National Rookie of the Year.

For continued updates on Dylan Westbrook, follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Westbrook47x or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100039470352906.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

National Tour events are streamed live on http://www.floracing.com, with Regional Tour events on http://www.racindirt.com.