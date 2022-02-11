Allstar Performance Event List: February 11-12, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 11-12, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, February 10, 2022

Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL USAC National Midget Car Series Winter Dirt Games
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ Senior Sprints
Needmore Speedway Norman Park, GA United Sprint Car Series
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals

Saturday, February 11, 2022

Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing
Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL USAC National Midget Car Series Winter Dirt Games
Carina International Speedway Alloway, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ Senior Sprints
Goulburn Speedway Goulburn, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Needmore Speedway Norman Park, GA United Sprint Car Series
Nyora Raceway Nyora, VIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Rosedale Speedway Rosedale, VIC Victorian Sprintcar Association
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Midget Cars
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Speedway Wangaratta Wangaratta, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars