Allstar Performance Event List: February 11-12, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 11-12, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.



Friday, February 10, 2022



Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL USAC National Midget Car Series Winter Dirt Games Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ Senior Sprints Needmore Speedway Norman Park, GA United Sprint Car Series Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals

Saturday, February 11, 2022

