Allstar Performance Event List: February 11-12, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 11-12, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, February 10, 2022
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Winter Dirt Games
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|Senior Sprints
|Needmore Speedway
|Norman Park, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
Saturday, February 11, 2022
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Winter Dirt Games
|Carina International Speedway
|Alloway, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|Senior Sprints
|Goulburn Speedway
|Goulburn, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Needmore Speedway
|Norman Park, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Midget Cars
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rosedale Speedway
|Rosedale, VIC
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|Midget Cars
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Speedway Wangaratta
|Wangaratta, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars