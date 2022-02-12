Kendrick and Harding Win Features at Perth

KIWINANA BEACH, W.A. (February 12, 2022) — Jason Kendrick and Daniel Harding won the sprint car and midget car features respectively Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Kendirck picked up his third victory of the 2022 calendar year over A.J. Nash, Dayne Kingshot, Trend Pigdon, and Callum Williamson. Harding, typically a standout in the sprint car division at Perth, won the midget car main over Kaiden Manders, Travis White, Beau Doyle, and Nicholas Row.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 11-Jason Kendrick
2. 9-A.J. Nash
3. 2-Dayne Kingshott
4. 19-Trent Pigdon
5. 3-Callum Williamson
6. 41-Daniel Harding
7. 8wx-David Priolo
8. 8-Andrew Priolo
9. 77-Bradley Maiolo
10. 18-Trevor Jolly
11. 25-Taylor Milling
12. 26-James Inglis
13. 14-Jason Pryde
14. 24-Jack Williamson
15. 97-Mitchell Wormall
16. 67-Jaydee Dack
17. 20-Ryan Lancaster
18. 57-Shaun Bradford
19. 79-Kris Coyle
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 71w-Daniel Harding
2. 4-Kaiden Manders
3. 38-Travis White
4. 51-Beau Doyle
5. 3-Nicholas Rowe
6. 44-Tyson Bryden
7. 89-Cory Smith
8. 97-Gary Mann
9. 26-Keenan Fleming
10. 76-Patrick Watson
11. 85-Beau Rogers
12. 7-Tom Payet
13. 2-Ross Heywood
14. 23-Glen Mears
15. 50-Tom Callaghan
16. 95-Lee Austen