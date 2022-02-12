Kendrick and Harding Win Features at Perth

KIWINANA BEACH, W.A. (February 12, 2022) — Jason Kendrick and Daniel Harding won the sprint car and midget car features respectively Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Kendirck picked up his third victory of the 2022 calendar year over A.J. Nash, Dayne Kingshot, Trend Pigdon, and Callum Williamson. Harding, typically a standout in the sprint car division at Perth, won the midget car main over Kaiden Manders, Travis White, Beau Doyle, and Nicholas Row.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11-Jason Kendrick

2. 9-A.J. Nash

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott

4. 19-Trent Pigdon

5. 3-Callum Williamson

6. 41-Daniel Harding

7. 8wx-David Priolo

8. 8-Andrew Priolo

9. 77-Bradley Maiolo

10. 18-Trevor Jolly

11. 25-Taylor Milling

12. 26-James Inglis

13. 14-Jason Pryde

14. 24-Jack Williamson

15. 97-Mitchell Wormall

16. 67-Jaydee Dack

17. 20-Ryan Lancaster

18. 57-Shaun Bradford

19. 79-Kris Coyle

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 71w-Daniel Harding

2. 4-Kaiden Manders

3. 38-Travis White

4. 51-Beau Doyle

5. 3-Nicholas Rowe

6. 44-Tyson Bryden

7. 89-Cory Smith

8. 97-Gary Mann

9. 26-Keenan Fleming

10. 76-Patrick Watson

11. 85-Beau Rogers

12. 7-Tom Payet

13. 2-Ross Heywood

14. 23-Glen Mears

15. 50-Tom Callaghan

16. 95-Lee Austen