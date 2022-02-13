Drake Edwards Wins Western Midget Racing Feature at Adobe Mountain Speedway

From Steve Blakeley

GLENDALE, Az. (February 12, 2022) – Western Midget Racing welcomed a fresh face to the winner’s circle on Saturday night from Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. as Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards led wire-to-wire for the 25-lap feature victory.

Edwards split the heat race competition for the series presented by Masters Design and Construction with Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown. Edwards shared the front row for the feature alongside Nathan High of Goodyear, Ariz.

Edwards charged ahead of the field while High, Brown, and 2021 WMR champion Blake Bower of Brentwood staged a torrid race for the second position. A caution flew on lap 10 for trouble involving Phoenix’s Dale Eliason, Jr. Bower had contact on the following restart which ended his race prematurely as well.

The incidents led to the clear sailing for Edwards, topping High by 1.8 seconds for his inaugural WMR triumph. Phoenix’s Lonnie Oliver surged late to finish third. Brown came back from an early race spin to finish fourth over Moorpark, California’s Todd Hawse.

Western Midget Racing continues its three-race opening swing in Arizona with a return visit to Glendale’s Adobe Mountain Speedway slated for March 12.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Western Midget Racing

Adobe Mounty Speedway

Glendale, Arizona

Saturday, February 12, 2022

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 29 Cory Brown; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 86D Drake Edwards

FEATURE (25 laps) – 1. 86D Drake Edwards, 2. 33AZ Nathan High, 3. 22 Lonnie Oliver, 4. 29 Cory Brown, 5. 31 Todd Hawse, 6. 57 Kyle Huttenhow, 7. 20 Kyle Hawse, 8. 55 Tyler Rodriguez, 9. 3AZ Chloe High, 10. 9 Blake Bower, 11. 74 Dale Eliason