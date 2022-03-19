Emerson Wins Texas Sprint Series Feature at Heart O’Texas Speedway

WACO, TX (March 18, 2022) — Jeff Emerson charged from 10th starting position to win the Texas Sprint Series feature event Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway. Zane Lawrence, Colby Stubblefield, Michelle Parson, and Claud Estes rounded out the top five.

Texas Sprint Series

Heart O’Texas Speedway

Waco, Texas

Friday, March 18, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Gary Kelley[1]

2. 21-Michelle Parson[2]

3. 18-Logan Scherb[3]

4. 20-Chad Wilson[8]

5. 74E-Claud Estes III[7]

6. 71-Colby Estes[5]

7. 11-Katelynn Dixon[6]

8. 7-Jarrad Warhurst[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Jeff Emerson[1]

2. 2X-Colby Stubblefield[4]

3. 79-Ryan Hall[7]

4. 74-DJ Estes[2]

5. 59-Kenny Venable[5]

6. 27-Kody Keimig[6]

7. 10-Marcus Thomas[3]

DNS: 82C-Christian Kinnison

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7T-Landon Thompson[3]

2. 4B-Austin Burkham[1]

3. 76-Zane Lawrence[4]

4. 32-Corby Scherb[6]

5. 86-Jordan Rupe[2]

6. 45X-Collin Horner[7]

7. 21B-Justin Bates[5]

8. 16-Blake Baccus[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 35-Jeff Emerson[10]

2. 76-Zane Lawrence[3]

3. 2X-Colby Stubblefield[4]

4. 21-Michelle Parson[8]

5. 74E-Claud Estes III[5]

6. 79-Ryan Hall[6]

7. 7T-Landon Thompson[7]

8. 74-DJ Estes[13]

9. 32-Corby Scherb[1]

10. 20-Chad Wilson[12]

11. 86-Jordan Rupe[16]

12. 4B-Austin Burkham[11]

13. 82C-Christian Kinnison[23]

14. 71-Colby Estes[17]

15. 59-Kenny Venable[14]

16. 7-Jarrad Warhurst[21]

17. 27-Kody Keimig[18]

18. 12X-Gary Kelley[9]

19. 16-Blake Baccus[22]

20. 45X-Collin Horner[15]

21. 11-Katelynn Dixon[19]

22. 21B-Justin Bates[20]

23. 18-Logan Scherb[2]

DNS: 10-Marcus Thomas