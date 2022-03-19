Justin Peck Wins Opening Night Feature at Williams Grove

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG< PA (March 18, 2022) -- Justin Peck of Monrovia, Indiana, scored the 2022 season opener for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking over the lead from Mark Smith on lap nine. Peck scored $5,500 for his second career payday at the track aboard the Tom Buch No. 13. In other action, Gregg Satterlee of Rochester Mills pocketed his fourth career oval win in super late model action with the ULMS Racing Series. The start of the 25-lap 410 sprint car main was red-flagged when Brad Howard catapulted down the backstretch, escaping injury. The restart saw second starter Scotty Thiel pull pitside, placing Pat Cannon alongside Smith on the front row. Cannon tried to keep pace with Smith at the front with fifth starter Peck up to third when Anthony Macri laid his car over in the third turn on lap six. When the cars re-fired, defending track champion Lance Dewease withdrew from the event with a right rear flat while racing in ninth. Peck muscled by Cannon for second on the restart and set his sights on leader Smith who he quickly ran down as he blasted the cushion. Smith then soon fell off of the pace and pulled pitside on the ninth tour, handing control to a surging Peck who began to run off with the lead. A final caution flag regrouped the field with four laps to go when Anthony Macri came up lame, this time in the first turn. Peck pulled away on the restart to take the win by 1.608 seconds ahead of Cannon, Lucas Wolfe, Dylan Norris and Kyle Reinhardt. Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Aaron Bollinger and Steve Buckwalter. Heats went to Smith, Wolfe, Devon Borden and Skylar Gree with Macri taking the consolation race. Polesitter Kyle Hardy led the first eight laps of the scheduled 30-lap ULMS super late model main and endured three caution periods and a red flag for a rain delay before breaking out of the lead. After a 15-minute rain delay, Hardy lined up at the helm ahead of sixth starter Satterlee only to suddenly slow and fall behind as the field crossed to complete the ninth tour. Satterlee then withstood a pair of restarts as the leader, pulling away each time only to be slowed with 10 laps to go because of another rain shower. The dampness caused officials to call the race official at that point and declare Satterlee the $3,500 victor. He took the win by more than two seconds over Rick Eckert, Jason Covert, Gene Knaub and Andy Haus. Sixth through 10th went to Danny Snyder, Matt Cosner, Kyle Lee, Jared Miley and Tyler Emory. Heats went to Satterlee, Jared Miley and Hardy. Fast time was set by Hardy with a lap of 19.608 seconds. Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Friday, March 18, 2022 Feature: 1. 13-Justin Peck 2. 23-Pat Cannon 3. 5w-Lucas Wolfe 4. 44-Dylan Norris 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt 6. 8e-Freddie Rahmer 7. 19-Brent Marks 8. 48-Danny Dietrich 9. 1w-Aaron Bollinger 10. 17b-Steve Buckwalter 11. 19r-Matt Campbell 12. 27-Devon Borden 13. 39-Chase Dietz 14. 71-Buddy Kofoid 15. 1x-Chad Trout 16. 99-Skylar Gee 17. 67-Justin Whittal 18. 39m-Anthony Macri 19. 11tj-Tj Stutts 20. 1m-Mark Smith 21. 75-Tyler Ross 22. 69k-Lance Dewease 23. 73-Scotty Thiel 24. 07-Bradley Howard