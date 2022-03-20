Edwards Wins OCRS Feature at Creek County

From John Rittenoure

SAPULPA, Okla. (March 19, 2022) – Blake Edwards came close to winning his first AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car main event two weeks ago with a second place finish at Red Dirt Raceway. Saturday at Creek County Speedway Edwards got the win.

Edwards took the lead after a lap 14 restart and led the field to the checkered for his first OCRS career victory.

“We have been fast the first three races, and almost won the second night at Meeker, and finally won tonight,” smiled Edwards who moved into a tie for the points lead with Red Dirt Raceway winner Steven Shebester.

Two-time 2021 Creek County OCRS winner Noah Harris jumped into the early lead from the outside front row and was chased by pole sitter Alex Sewell in second and Edwards in third after two lap one restarts. Edwards passed Sewell for second on lap 12.

On lap 14 the yellow waved for a mishap that saw Edwards and Harris make contact. Harris left the race and Edwards was able to continue and took over the lead.

“We made a little contact there,” Edwards said of racing with Harris. “We were going for the same place at the same time and met. Unfortunately he got the bad end of it and I didn’t.”

Sewell remained in second after the restart till Terry Easum took the spot away on lap 18. Sewell faded to fifth on lap 24 as Shebester and Tanner Conn raced into third and fourth respectively. Casey Wills came from third in the B Feature to start 17th in the A-Feature where he gained 11 spots to sixth earning him the D and G Contracting Hard Charger award.

Edwards felt he could not have had a better handling car and could run anywhere on the track.

“I just got into a rhythm and lapped traffic helped me with some green flag laps,” Edwards said. “My setup was spot on and it was a dream to drive. It was so easy I could put the car anywhere I needed it.”

Oil Capital Racing Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[2]

2. 16S-Steven Shebester[6]

3. 5H-Cameron Hagin[4]

4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[3]

5. 22Z-Zach Campbell[5]

6. 31-Casey Wills[7]

7. 22T-Frank Taft[1]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[2]

2. 55M-Corey McGehee[4]

3. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

4. 69-Greg York[1]

5. 38-Jimmy Forrester[5]

6. 5-Joe Bob Lee[7]

DNS: 31K-Ross Moore

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17E-Blake Edwards[1]

2. 78-Tanner Conn[3]

3. 20-Shawn Wicker[2]

4. 00-Daniel Shaffer[5]

5. 39-Kimberly Tyre[6]

6. 15-Jase Randolph[4]

DNS: 8X-Austin Shores

RacinDirt Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

3. 88-Terry Easum[4]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

5. 1-Johnny Kent[3]

6. 2L-Brandon Leland[2]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[1]

2. 1-Johnny Kent[8]

3. 31-Casey Wills[6]

4. 38-Jimmy Forrester[5]

5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[7]

6. 69-Greg York[3]

7. 22T-Frank Taft[11]

8. 39-Kimberly Tyre[2]

9. 2L-Brandon Leland[10]

10. 22Z-Zach Campbell[4]

11. 31K-Ross Moore[12]

12. 15-Jase Randolph[9]

13. 8X-Austin Shores[13]

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

2. 88-Terry Easum[11]

3. 16S-Steven Shebester[3]

4. 78-Tanner Conn[9]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

6. 31-Casey Wills[17]

7. 5$-Danny Smith[7]

8. 22M-Rees Moran[14]

9. 5H-Cameron Hagin[10]

10. 5-Joe Bob Lee[19]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]

12. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[15]

13. 20-Shawn Wicker[12]

14. 38-Jimmy Forrester[18]

15. 69-Greg York[20]

16. 00-Daniel Shaffer[13]

17. 7F-Noah Harris[2]

18. 1-Johnny Kent[16]

19. 55M-Corey McGehee[5]

20. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[4]