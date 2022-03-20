CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (March 19, 2022) — The season opening event for the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Saturday at Atomic Speedway was cancelled due to rain. The OVSCA Sprint Cars will attempt to start the 2022 season again April 9th at Atomic.
