2 HOURS EARLIER: LAWRENCEBURG USAC SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE MOVED UP FOR SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (March 30, 2022)………The Midwest opener for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship to be held this Saturday, April 2, at southeastern Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway will feature a new time schedule a little bit earlier than the usual.

The event at the speedy 3/8-mile dirt oval will now have the pit gates opening at 1pm Eastern on Saturday, with the grandstands opening at 3pm, the drivers meeting at 3:15pm and cars on track at 4pm with qualifying and racing to immediately follow.

The decision by USAC and Lawrenceburg Speedway officials to move the event schedule up two hours earlier was made to prioritize the comfort of fans and teams due to the forecasted chilly temperatures.

Saturday’s docket includes the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, KOI Auto Parts UMP Modifieds and Bessler’s U Pull & Save Hornets.

Adult general admission tickets are $30, kids 7-12 are $7 and children age 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Saturday’s event can also be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.