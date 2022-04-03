Hahn Holds Off Timms at 81-Speedway with the ASCS Sooner Region

From Bryan Hulbert

PARK CITY, Kan. (April 2, 2022) — A battle down to the final turn at 81-Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Blake Hahn held off the last corner slide job from Ryan Timms for his first victory of the 2022 season, and ninth with the series.

Holding off Hahn through restarts and traffic from the start, it was slower traffic that brought Hahn to the back bumper of the No. 5t. Squeezing by Timms on Lap 19, Hahn put some distance on Ryan before traffic with two to go tightened things up.

A massive run to the backstretch on the final lap, Timms drove deep into the final two turns. Drifting across the 81-Speedway, Timms pulled even in the fourth turn, but it was Hahn who hammered the cushion to win by 0.490-seconds.

Not out of the woods for the runner-up spot, the closing laps had a third player as Dylan Westbrook charged into the mix from seventh. Nearly working by Timms as well, the No. 5t held second by 0.163-seconds over Westbrook. Jeremy Campbell crossed fourth with Sean McClelland in fifth.

Transferring to the A-Feature after starting last in the B-Feature, Kyler Johnson tore through the field from 18th to finish sixth in the No. 45x. Chase Porter grabbed seventh, followed by Zach Chappell, who advanced from 15th to eighth. Whit Gastineau and Danny Jennings completed the top ten.

The next event for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is Friday, April 15, at Creek County Speedway and Saturday, April 16, at Caney Valley Speedway.

ASCS Sooner Region

81 Speedway

Park City, Kansas

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

3. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]

4. 91-Jeff Stasa[3]

5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]

6. 2W-Whit Gastineau[9]

7. 88J-Jeremy Huish[8]

8. 90-Lance Norick[6]

9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]

2. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]

3. 03-Joe Wood Jr[5]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[3]

5. 95-Matt Covington[8]

6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]

7. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]

8. 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Chase Porter[1]

2. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 10-Jordan Knight[2]

5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]

6. 71-Bradyn Baker[4]

7. 22S-Slater Helt[6]

8. 2B-Brett Becker[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]

2. 88J-Jeremy Huish[4]

3. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]

5. 10-Jordan Knight[1]

6. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]

7. 71-Bradyn Baker[5]

8. 2B-Brett Becker[8]

9. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

10. 90-Lance Norick[9]

11. 96S-Brandon Sampson[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]

5. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]

7. 2-Chase Porter[3]

8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[15]

9. 2W-Whit Gastineau[12]

10. 1J-Danny Jennings[11]

11. 12-Jeffrey Newell[17]

12. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

13. 91-Jeff Stasa[13]

14. 88J-Jeremy Huish[16]

15. 10-Jordan Knight[19]

16. 2J-Zach Blurton[20]

17. 95-Matt Covington[9]

18. 22M-Rees Moran[14]

19. 03-Joe Wood Jr[5]

20. 55B-Brandon Anderson[10]