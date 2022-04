COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (April 1, 2022) — Kinzer Cox won the winged limited sprint car feature Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway. David Marble, Axel Oudman, Jake Waddell, and Brandon Governer rounded out the top five.

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Saturday, April 1, 2022

Winged Limited Sprints

Feature:

1. 1K-Kinzer Cox

2. 4M-David Marble

3. 7o-Axel Oudman

4. 10K-Jake Waddell

5. 37-Brandon Governer