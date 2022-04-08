Advanced Fastening Supply Named Badger Midget Series Title Sponsor

By Quinn McCabe

April 7, 2022 – Sun Prairie, WI – The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association announced a new title sponsor agreement with Advanced Fastening Supply for the 2022 race season. The Badger Midget Series will officially become the AFS Badger Midget Series with series logos incorporating the AFS brand.

The AFS Badger Midget Series was established in 1936 and will enter its 86th year of Midget racing in 2022. The season opens at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL on Saturday, May 7.

“We are extremely excited to have AFS on board as our series title sponsor in 2022,” proclaimed BMARA President Quinn McCabe, “AFS has become a strong supporter of the Badger Midgets and open-wheel racing in Wisconsin and we can’t think of a better partner to share our season with.”

Since 1999, AFS has been offering a complete line of quality construction fasteners, tools, and accessories, including drywall screws, pneumatic and concrete fasteners, pins and loads, and power tools. AFS stocks over 60,000 individual items to service its customers with what they need when they need it. AFS locations are found in Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha, Wisconsin.