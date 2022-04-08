WESTERN MIDGET RACING RACES BACK INTO ARIZONA AT ADOBE MOUNTAIN

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (April 7, 2022) – Round six of Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction sees the stock production powered Midgets competing at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night. The series is fresh off its first Northern California weekend, where 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood became the first repeat winner of the season.

Other winners this year include Fresno’s David Prickett of Fresno at Marysville and Adobe Mountain wins for Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. and Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz.

Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse has competed in all five races this year with a best finish of fourth at Marysville. He leads the standings over Todd Hawse of Moorpark, who has four starts with a best finish of third at Marysville.

Along with Kyle Hawse and Cory Brown, Arizona drivers Kyle Huttenhow, Dale Eliason, Tyler Rodriguez, and Chloe High have also competed in all three Adobe races this year.

Prickett will bring three Neverlift Motorsports entries to the Copper State with musician Ashton Michael Corey of Tempe, Ariz. and former dirt Modified racer Dan Klinder.

Teams who travel from more than 240 miles to compete at either event will be eligible for a part of the $400 in road warrior money offered at each round this season.

Pit gates open at 2pm with drivers meeting at 4pm and hot laps at 4:30pm General admission tickets are $10 while pit passes are $35.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!