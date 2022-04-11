CORY BROWN RIPS TO SECOND ADOBE MOUNTAIN WMR WIN OF 2022

By Steven Blakesley

Glendale, Ariz. (April 10, 2022) – Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown won his second Adobe Mountain Speedway win of the 2022 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction season on Saturday night. Brown drove the No. 32 ahead of 2021 series runner-up David Prickett of Fresno for the win.

13 stock production powered Midgets were in action on the 1/5th mile bullring in Glendale, Ariz. Chloe High of Goodyear, Ariz. and Brown split the eight lap heat races.

Brown and Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse lined up on the front row for a 25-lap feature. On a dry slick race track, Brown thrived and pulled ahead. The field included newcomer Dustin Cormany from Sprint Cars and Micro Sprints in the Copper State.

Several cars were unable to finish on a challenging night. Prickett drove up to second after a battle with Kyle Hawse but fell short in catching Brown. Brown topped Prickett, Todd Hawse of Moorpark, and Kyle Hawse. Greg Jewett had a strong fifth place finish in his first start of the season. Chloe High ultimately finished sixth after one of her most competitive outings in the series as well.

Western Midget Racing returns to Northern California this Saturday night for their first points-paying appearance at Antioch Speedway.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

April 9, 2022 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 3AZ Chloe High; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 32 Cory Brown

FEATURE (25 laps) – 1. 32 Cory Brown, 2. 22q David Prickett, 3. 31 Todd Hawse, 4. 20 Kyle Hawse, 5. 12 Greg Jewett, 6. 3AZ Chloe High, 7. 12H Dan Klinder, 8. 22 Lonnie Oliver, 9. 35 Ashton Corey, 10. 57 Kyle Huttenhow, 11. 33az Tyler High, 12. 73 Dustin Cormany DNS: 86D Kyle Klein