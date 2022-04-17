Courtney Sweeps Spring Nationals at Attica

From Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, Ohio (April 16, 2022) – The lights were on, but it was all “Sunshine” this weekend at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” as Tyler Courtney, ace of the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC, earned his second victory in as many days at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, officially sweeping the Core & Main Spring Nationals with another $6,000 triumph on Saturday evening, April 16. Blasting ahead from the outside-pole position, Sunshine led all 30 circuits of the weekend finale, surviving a pair of red flag stoppages, as well as numerous waves of heavy traffic, to secure the 11th Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of his young career.

Impressive enough, Courtney’s final margin of victory reached nearly four seconds, outrunning fellow All Star Circuit of Champions competitor and Angola, Indiana, native, Zeb Wise, to the final checkers, followed by Ohio hot shot, Cole Duncan, Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, and “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg.

“It was kinda tricky tonight. The wind changed directions on us a few times and it made it hard to not want to blow off the top of the race track. Determining where the lap cars were going to go made it tricky, too,” Courtney said in victory lane, who is chasing a second consecutive All Star title in 2022. “Jake and all the boys have been working their tails off all winter. To start our All Star title defense with two wins, and putting this NOS Energy Drink car where it belongs, is a really good feeling. Hopefully this is momentum we can carry into the summer.”

Wise, commencing his third season as an All Star full-timer, started from the pole position for the 30-lap contest, and although Courtney was able to snag the point at the drop of the green, the former Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion hung tough and did all that he could to keep the Clauson Marshall Racing entry within reach.

“I feel like the ‘7’ was better than us, especially through one and two,” Wise explained. “He could roll the top a lot better than I could. At times, it was hard to see getting into one so I just took my time getting through lapped traffic. When Tyler would get by a lapped car, the lapped car would switch lanes because they knew that was the faster way, so it made it tricky to get by them. Everyone on this car belongs back here on the podium. This feels really good after some disappointment last night.”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Core & Main Spring Nationals

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.961[18]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.001[8]

3. 5-Byron Reed, 14.005[3]

4. 101-Cale Thomas, 14.006[6]

5. 7-Scott Bogucki, 14.058[21]

6. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.065[5]

7. 3C-Cale Conley, 14.121[7]

8. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.137[16]

9. 10-Zeb Wise, 14.208[34]

10. 4-Cap Henry, 14.268[11]

11. 11-Parker Price Miller, 14.345[15]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.351[30]

13. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.355[10]

14. 09-Craig Mintz, 14.359[19]

15. 26-Cory Eliason, 14.386[23]

16. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 14.401[13]

17. 07-Bradley Howard, 14.407[4]

18. 23-Chris Andrews, 14.437[12]

19. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.459[44]

20. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.559[24]

21. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 14.564[17]

22. 28-Tim Shaffer, 14.612[22]

23. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.613[2]

24. 01-Anthony D’Alessio, 14.667[14]

25. 14H-Zane Devault, 14.673[9]

26. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.691[1]

27. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.701[28]

28. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.763[36]

29. 16-DJ Foos, 14.765[42]

30. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.781[32]

31. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.798[37]

32. 8-Zach Ames, 14.901[26]

33. 22C-Cole Duncan, 14.911[40]

34. 4X-Danny Smith, 14.951[35]

35. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.964[41]

36. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.974[31]

37. 13-Justin Peck, 15.063[39]

38. 12-Kyle Capodice, 15.103[20]

39. 29-Zeth Sabo, 15.134[43]

40. 2-Ricky Peterson, 15.149[27]

41. 12G-Corbin Gurley, 15.174[45]

42. 14-Chad Kemenah, 15.184[38]

43. 5J-Jake Hesson, 15.249[46]

44. 83M-Broc Martin, 15.308[29]

45. 19-Chris Windom, 15.482[33]

46. 4A-Bradley Ashford, 16.357[25]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 101-Cale Thomas[2]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

6. 3C-Cale Conley[5]

7. 14H-Zane Devault[9]

8. 07-Bradley Howard[7]

9. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

10. 33W-Caleb Griffith[10]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

3. 4-Cap Henry[2]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

5. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

6. 23-Chris Andrews[7]

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8]

9. 01-Anthony D’Alessio[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 28-Tim Shaffer[3]

3. 8-Zach Ames[6]

4. 7-Scott Bogucki[4]

5. 97-Greg Wilson[2]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]

8. 2-Ricky Peterson[8]

9. 4A-Bradley Ashford[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

6. 4X-Danny Smith[6]

7. 19-Chris Windom[9]

8. 83M-Broc Martin[8]

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 22C-Cole Duncan[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[1]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

4. 13-Justin Peck[5]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

7. 14-Chad Kemenah[8]

8. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]

9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 22C-Cole Duncan[6]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

6. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

7. 7-Scott Bogucki[1]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

9. 5-Byron Reed[10]

10. 4-Cap Henry[9]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1]

2. 8M-TJ Michael[2]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[3]

4. 01-Anthony D’Alessio[6]

5. 12G-Corbin Gurley[9]

6. 14H-Zane Devault[7]

7. 5J-Jake Hesson[4]

DNS: 4A-Bradley Ashford

DNS: 33W-Caleb Griffith

DNS: 83M-Broc Martin

DNS: 25R-Jordan Ryan

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[2]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[1]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[4]

5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

8. 19-Chris Windom[15]

9. 23-Chris Andrews[7]

10. 8M-TJ Michael[17]

11. 07-Bradley Howard[12]

12. 12-Kyle Capodice[13]

13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]

14. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8]

15. 4X-Danny Smith[9]

16. 14R-Sean Rayhall[16]

17. 14-Chad Kemenah[14]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 22C-Cole Duncan[4]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

6. 4-Cap Henry[10]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

8. 16-DJ Foos[13]

9. 13-Justin Peck[20]

10. 11-Parker Price Miller[11]

11. 97-Greg Wilson[24]

12. 28-Tim Shaffer[12]

13. 18-Cole Macedo[22]

14. 99-Skylar Gee[17]

15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[23]

16. 101-Cale Thomas[14]

17. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[25]

18. 09-Craig Mintz[18]

19. 1-Nate Dussel[19]

20. 19-Chris Windom[26]

21. 7-Scott Bogucki[7]

22. 8-Zach Ames[16]

23. 3J-Trey Jacobs[15]

24. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

25. 5-Byron Reed[9]

26. 3C-Cale Conley[21]

Contingency Awards/Results: Attica Raceway Park | April 16, 2022:

Event: Core & Main Spring Nationals

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 46

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Tyler Courtney | 13.328

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Cole Macedo | 13.961

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Byron Reed

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Bill Balog

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cory Eliason

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Cole Duncan

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Zeb Wise

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Cale Conley

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney (3)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Greg Wilson (+13)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Justin Peck

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 26-Jamie Miller

2. 31-Paul Weaver

3. 28-Shawn Valenti

4. 10X-Dustin Stroup

5. 9R-Logan Riehl

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

7. 36-Seth Schneider

8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.

9. 32-Bryce Lucius

10. 01-Bryan Sebetto

11. X-Mike Keegan

12. 22-Justin Lusk

13. 3X-Brandon Riehl

14. 5-Kody Brewer

15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold

17. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr

18. 3V-Chris Verda

19. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek

20. 12F-Matt Foos

21. 7M-Brandon Moore

22. 5M-Mike Moore