CRSA Sprints Will Make Historic Return To Skyline Raceway Sep. 10

(SODUS, NY) – A date on the 2022 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints schedule that had previously been held as a placeholder now has a home. For the first time in ten years “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” are headed back to Brad Smith’s Skyline Raceway on September 10, 2022.

There has only been one stop in series history at Skyline, June 16th, 2012. On that night up on the hill at Skyline it was 14-time CRSA Sprints winner Scott Goodrich who captured the checkered flag. Goodrich’s 14 wins (2012-2016) ties him for the most in series history, tied with Danny Varin (2011-2014) and Josh Pieniazek (2010-2018).

“We are ecstatic with the continued growth of the CRSA Sprints and adding a date with Skyline is just another example of that excellent growth,” stated CRSA Sprints owner/promoter Mike Emhof.

“The series in the last couple seasons has seen a real youth movement to add to our already fierce flock of veterans and loyal series followers. We’ve been flirting with full fields but 2022 will have us in B-Main territory which will be exciting for the fans.”

For new Skyline promoter Brad Smith, sprint cars are a welcome addition back to the track he will spearhead in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to have the CRSA Sprints as part of our annual ‘Turbo Blue’ program in September,” noted Smith.

“There are a lot of fans that enjoy sprint car racing, this brand of racing has such a rich history in New York and Pennsylvania and I want to bring that back to Skyline. It’s been awhile since we’ve had them and I think the drivers and the fans will love what they see on September 10th.”

Jeff Trombley returns as a now four-time CRSA Sprints champion, but as mentioned already there is a massive youth movement entering 2022. Trevor Years, Kyle Piece and Dalton Herrick are now going to be looking out the sides for young guns Jordan Hutton, Ethan Gray, the Emmons boys, Timmy Lotz, 14-year old Calvin Wheelock and Chase Moran.

The CRSA Sprints kick off their season this Friday night at Thunder Mountain, which saw a thriller between Herrick and Trombley in 2021.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2022 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).