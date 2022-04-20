Edwards leads OCRS Sprints back to Creek County Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 19, 2022) – Blake Edwards will try to become the first repeat winner of the season when the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars return to Creek County Speedway Saturday.

Edwards won his first OCRS feature at Creek County on March 19. Taking the lead from defending Creek County Speedway champion Noah Harris on lap 14, Edwards cruised to victory and stated his car setup made it easy to drive.

Edwards hopes that setup will work for another victory when racing for the seventh event of the 2022 AmeriFlex / OCRS season gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

So far Steven Shebester, Tyler Drueke, John Carney II, Tanner Conn and Terry Easum have joined Edwards in victory lane.

Consistency has enabled Edwards to hold down the points lead after six events. Edwards has logged 4 top five finishes. Rees Moran is a close second followed by Oklahoma Sports Park winner Terry Easum in third. Whit Gastineau and Sheldon Barksdale round out the top five.

What you need to know………

Where: Creek County Speedway

When: Saturday, April 23

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race

Times: Pit Gates open at 4 p.m., Grandstand opens at 5, Driver draw 5-6, Drivers meeting 6:15, Hot laps 7, Racing starts at 7:30.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track website: CreekCountySpeedway.co.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 642; 2. Rees Moran 618; 3. Terry Easum 566; 4. Whit Gastineau 498; 5. Sheldon Barksdale 492; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 476; 7. Joe Bob Lee 459; 8. Tanner Conn 437; 9. Steven Shebester 431; 10. Johnny Kent 361.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park).