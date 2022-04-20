USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS DEBUT AT MOHAVE VALLEY SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 19, 2022… For the first time in series history, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will battle at Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, April 23rd. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the seventh point race will also feature Street Stocks, Mini Sports, and Non-Winged 600 Micro Sprints. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the pit gates at the 1/3-mile track will open at 3:00pm, the spectator gates will open at 6:00pm, with racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– Protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility. Pit Passes can be paid in advance using the Pit Pay App. The app is available for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

– 360 BONUS: Track promoter Ron Meyer will pay an extra $300 to the highest finishing 360 Sprint Car. Racers must declare at registration / pill pick.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

While new to USAC/CRA, the 1/3-mile oval has hosted the wingless SCRA 410 Sprint Cars on four occasions. Ron Shuman (1994), Steve Ostling (1995), J.J. Yeley (1996), and Richard Griffin (1998) raced to victory at Mohave Valley. Ostling set the SCRA track record of 14.95 on September 30, 1995.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) heads to Mohave Valley with a stout 99-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner has four main event wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race wins, six top-10 finishes, and 96 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has ninety-three series wins and will be looking to claim his first win at Mohave Valley.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving his #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC, Davis has one heat race victory, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, five top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led to his credit. The seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has four USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on the Mohave Valley win.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, California) sits third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing his #37 Roy Miller Freight Lines / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one semi-main win, and five top-10 finishes on the season. The 2014 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has seven career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to celebrate another victory this Saturday night.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is tied for third in the championship standings. Piloting the family owned #2 Digalert / Full Throttle Scissor Lift Rental DRC, Williams has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven series triumphs and will have his sights on winning at Mohave Valley.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is fifth in the USAC/CRA championship points. Piloting John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes on the season. Logan will be looking for the first win of his career this Saturday night.

Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Piloting the family owned #1$ Joe Hunt Magnetos / Industrial Machine Maxim, Schank has one heat race victory, two Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Awards, and one top-10 finish to his credit.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Eddie Tafoya Jr., “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Matt McCarthy, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, Chris Gansen, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Austin Grabowski, Jeff Dyer, Jake Hodges, Steve Hix, Chris Bonneau, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available on race day. General Admission tickets are $20, Senior tickets (60 & over) are $18, Military tickets (with ID) are $18, Children tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Austin Liggett.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-479, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-380, 3. Matt Mitchell-358, -. Austin Williams-358, 5. Logan Williams-320, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-288, 7. Tommy Malcolm-275, 8. Nate Schank ®-252, 9. Ricky Lewis ®-235, 10. Matt McCarthy-234, 11. Cody Williams-227, 12. Chase Johnson-223, 13. Verne Sweeney-219, 14. Chris Gansen-200, 15. Brody Roa-195, 16. Trent Williams-156, 17. Mike Martin-147, 18. Shane Sexton-143, 19. Austin Grabowski-135, –. Austin Liggett-135, 21. Travis Buckley-109, 22. Ryan Bernal-106, 23. Jeff Dyer-104, 24. Danny Parrish-102, 25. A.J. Bender-100, 26. Tanner Boul-92, 27. Dustin Cormany-89, 28. Jess Beckett-87, 29. Dustin Burkhart-74, 30. Brody Fuson-66, 31. Danny Sheridan-61, –. Logan Calderwood-61, 33. Jake Hodges-58, 34. Jonas Reynolds-57, 35. Dawson Faria-53, 36. J.J. Yeley-47, 37. Steve Hix-44, 38. Austin Ervine-37, 39. Stevie Sussex-35, –. Christopher Muraoka-35, 41. Dan Taylor-34, 42. Gary Marshall Jr.-33, 43. Kyle Edwards-30, 44. Ikaika O’Brien-29, 45. Chris Bonneau-27, 46. Ryan Timmons-24, 47. Sterling Cling-13, 48. Tuesday Calderwood-10.